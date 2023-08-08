Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Iconic Smith Tower in Seattle is reportedly for sale

Aug 8, 2023, 9:39 AM | Updated: 9:43 am

Smith Tower sale...

As one of the world's first skyscrapers and the tallest building on the West Coast until the Space Needle was built. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The oldest skyscraper in Seattle, the iconic Smith Tower, is apparently for sale.

A promotional flyer seen by The Seattle Times is offering the “investment opportunity” at an unnamed price. According to county records, Smith Tower was last sold before the pandemic in early 2019 for nearly $138 million.

When it opened in 1914, Smith Tower was among the country’s tallest buildings outside of New York. When it opened, it was the fourth tallest building in the world, and it spent nearly 50 years as the tallest building on the West Coast.

It is 269,000 square feet and has a penthouse residence that, at last check, rents for $17,000 a month. According to the flyer, other floors contain office and retail space, nearly half of which is empty today.

Smith Tower upgrades: A speakeasy and more

The building underwent an extensive renovation in 1998, featuring an observation deck and a bar.

The tower is named after L.C. Smith, a businessman from New York who revealed plans for the building in 1909, and his son later finished the project. New York architectural firm Gaggin & Gaggin designed the tower. It was the first skyscraper the firm had ever designed.

Unico and Goldman Sachs Asset Management are the current owners.

The tower is inside the Pioneer Square Preservation District at 506 Second Ave. Most changes or remodeling would require advance approval from a neighborhood preservation board and the city.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Frankie Katafias, KIRO 7 News

Seattle City Light voices concerns as Sourdough fire threatens infrastructure

Wildland firefighters continue to fight the flames being emitted from the Sourdough fire near Ross Lake. The fire broke out on July 29 near the Ross Lake Recreation Area.

10 hours ago

FILE - Dungeons & Dragons books sit on display at Cape Fear Games in Wilmington, N.C., on Aug. 8, 2...

Associated Press

Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise

The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won't allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery.

10 hours ago

Fall City (File Photo)...

L.B. Gilbert

Fall City residents experience 3.8 magnitude earthquake overnight

An earthquake rocked Fall City early Tuesday morning, followed by several aftershocks.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Mother of missing Oakley Carlson sentenced to 43 months in prison

Jordan Bowers is the mother of 5-year-old Oakly Carlson who has been missing since 2021. She recently pled guilty to identity theft and fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced her to 43 months in prison.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

‘This by far has been the worst thing we’ve seen’: 8 cars destroyed at Lake City small business

Eight used cars were destroyed by fire Monday morning in a secured Lake City lot. The Northeast 137th Street property is owned by local business SNS Auto.

10 hours ago

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during a debut for employees...

Associated Press

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

U.S. regulators are warning airlines to limit the use of an anti-icing system on Boeing 737 Max jets in dry air to avoid overheating engine-housing parts, which could cause them to break away from the plane.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Iconic Smith Tower in Seattle is reportedly for sale