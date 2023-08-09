Seattle City Council President endorses Lewis’ opponent in election

Seattle City Council president wants one of her current colleagues out of office, endorsing his opponent in the upcoming November general election.

Council President Debora Juarez announced Tuesday she’s endorsing Bob Kettle for District 7 over incumbent Andrew Lewis.

She says that Kettle’s Navy experience, his service in the Seattle community, and his devotion to improving the city for his young daughter make him the most qualified candidate.

“If Bob Kettle can serve and protect America, as he has done, I know he can represent the good people of Seattle. He’ll bring principled leadership gained in the Navy, and built upon as a community leader here in Seattle,” Juarez said in a statement. “I’m endorsing Bob because this ‘Girl Dad’ will fight for the most marginalized people in our community. He’ll include our young people, listen to the concerns of his constituents, and help us deliver ground-level results.”

Lewis received 44%of the primary vote to Kettle’s 31.5%– they beat out four other challengers.

In her press release on the endorsement, Juarez claims that a primary performance under 50% is seen as “an ominous sign for an incumbent.” Indicating that she does not think Lewis has the public support to win the general election.

Fellow Councilmember Sara Nelson also endorsed Kettle before the primary election.

Lewis stirred up some controversy in June when he was the deciding vote against the adoption of an ordinance that would bring the city’s drug laws in line with recently passed state law. Lewis voted against the ordinance, saying he wanted more time to come up with legislation that focused on sending people to treatment for drug abuse.

Affordable housing, homelessness, climate change, and the Seattle community’s safety are what Lewis plans to focus on if re-elected. Kettle said he was running for the 7th District seat because of the failures of the current city council and emphasized public safety and business as his main policy interests.

The two will face off in the November 7 general election to decide who will represent Queen Anne, Interbay, and the Downtown area in District 7.