Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle City Council President endorses Lewis’ opponent in election

Aug 9, 2023, 7:37 AM | Updated: 9:46 am

WA Primary Election Results...

From left, incumbent Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, and Robert Kettle, a former Naval Intelligence officer. (Images courtesy of campaigns)

(Images courtesy of campaigns)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle City Council president wants one of her current colleagues out of office, endorsing his opponent in the upcoming November general election.

Council President Debora Juarez announced Tuesday she’s endorsing Bob Kettle for District 7 over incumbent Andrew Lewis.

Lewis, Kettle primed for Seattle City Council District 7 race

She says that Kettle’s Navy experience, his service in the Seattle community, and his devotion to improving the city for his young daughter make him the most qualified candidate.

“If Bob Kettle can serve and protect America, as he has done, I know he can represent the good people of Seattle. He’ll bring principled leadership gained in the Navy, and built upon as a community leader here in Seattle,” Juarez said in a statement. “I’m endorsing Bob because this ‘Girl Dad’ will fight for the most marginalized people in our community. He’ll include our young people, listen to the concerns of his constituents, and help us deliver ground-level results.”

Lewis received 44%of the primary vote to Kettle’s 31.5%– they beat out four other challengers.

In her press release on the endorsement, Juarez claims that a primary performance under 50% is seen as “an ominous sign for an incumbent.” Indicating that she does not think Lewis has the public support to win the general election.

Fellow Councilmember Sara Nelson also endorsed Kettle before the primary election.

Lewis stirred up some controversy in June when he was the deciding vote against the adoption of an ordinance that would bring the city’s drug laws in line with recently passed state law. Lewis voted against the ordinance, saying he wanted more time to come up with legislation that focused on sending people to treatment for drug abuse.

Affordable housing, homelessness, climate change, and the Seattle community’s safety are what Lewis plans to focus on if re-elected. Kettle said he was running for the 7th District seat because of the failures of the current city council and emphasized public safety and business as his main policy interests.

The two will face off in the November 7 general election to decide who will represent Queen Anne, Interbay, and the Downtown area in District 7.

Local News

Cinerama...

L.B. Gilbert

Funds, partnership with Cinerama passes Seattle City Council

Legislation for the City of Seattle to partner with the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) and support the purchase and operation of the historic Cinerama theater passed a key committee vote Wednesday.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Neighbors rally to stop company from cutting down Douglas Fir in Seattle

A new showdown is looming Tuesday night around the potential removal of a large tree in Seattle. A huge Douglas Fir on Northeast 90th in Maple Leaf could be cut down as soon as Thursday.

10 hours ago

FILE - Washington cheerleaders and Harry, the Husky mascot, set off smoke effects as they lead the ...

Associated Press

Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage and rivals for stability in the Big Ten

A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant to the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington’s leadership said stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area

 A new analysis by Seattle-based Redfin is confirming what many have already suspected, it’s getting tougher for many Americans to purchase a starter home.

10 hours ago

Image: A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub on April 21, 2021, in New York....

Steve Coogan

Seattle City Council passes bill to limit deactivation of app-based workers

The Seattle City Council passed legislation Tuesday that protects app-based workers who take on-demand jobs like delivering food from being deactivated from their platforms.

1 day ago

starliner delay boeing...

L.B. Gilbert

Boeing delays Starliner’s crewed launch until March 2024, at the earliest

Another delay has been announced for the Boeing Starliner was supposed to launch into space this summer.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle City Council President endorses Lewis’ opponent in election