LOCAL NEWS

Police search for stolen car connected to SODO shooting

Aug 10, 2023, 7:54 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

sodo shooting stolen car...

A man was found dead in SODO early Tuesday morning, and police say that it appears he was killed in a shooting near T-Mobile stadium. (Photo from Seattle Police Department)

(Photo from Seattle Police Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are on the lookout for the car of a man shot in the Seattle neighborhood of SODO Tuesday morning.

A man was found dead in SODO early Tuesday morning, and police say that it appears he was killed in a shooting near T-Mobile stadium.

Police say that around 3:30 a.m., a suspect allegedly walked up to the shooting victim, who was stopped in his car along the curb of 1st Avenue S. The victim has been identified as Amare W. Geda, who was working as a rideshare driver.

The suspect is not believed to be a rideshare customer.

The suspect carjacked and shot the victim and fled the scene in the stolen car. The vehicle is a light blue 2014 Toyota Prius with Washington license plate BEP3940, and it has one mismatched rim.

More crime news: 3 teens, 1 adult arrested for drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Police say someone passing by called 911 after seeing the man down on the ground. When officers got there, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police aren’t releasing a description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

If you see the vehicle, police say to call 911 immediately and don’t approach the car or its driver, who is  considered armed and dangerous

This is the second homicide within the same three blocks in SODO in just 12 hours, and Seattle police say it’s the city’s 44th homicide of the year.

