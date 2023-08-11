Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Rolovich lawsuit against Washington State gets late 2024 trial date

Aug 10, 2023, 7:39 PM

rolovich lawsuitt trial date...

Head coach Nick Rolovich of the Washington State Cougars looks on during the second half of a game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Former Washington State University (WSU) football coach Nick Rolovich, who was fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, will get his day in court, but it won’t come anytime soon.

A federal judge in Spokane set a trial date for December 9, 2024.


Rolovich originally sued Gov. Jay Inslee, WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun and the university after he was fired in 2021 for defying the state vaccination mandate. The claims against Inslee and Chun were dismissed in May, but the case against the university is moving forward.

More on Rolovich: Gov. Inslee, WSU AD dismissed from Nick Rolovich lawsuit

According to the decision written by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice, the court ruled that enforcing vaccine mandates does not count as religious discrimination.

“This Court and many others around the country have consistently found COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state employees are facially neutral and generally applicable, and terminating an employee for failing to comply with a vaccine mandate is a permissible employment action,” Rice wrote in his decision.

Rolovich said his request for a religious exemption as a “devout Catholic” and his appeal were both denied, so he sued the university for $25 million.

From ‘The Gee & Ursula Show’: Lincoln High School football coach discusses his resignation

The university said that because the coach waited so long to try and get a religious exemption,  it was not able to accommodate him.

There are still three open claims in the lawsuit against WSU, including wage violation, breach of contract, and religious discrimination.

Local News

marysville mail theft...

Sam Campbell

Thousands of Marysville mailboxes jeopardized due to stolen postal service master key

The locks on thousands of mailboxes across Marysville have been compromised as thieves have stolen a U.S. Postal Service master key.

23 hours ago

expensive Household bills...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington is the 8th most expensive US state for household bills

Washington is among the ten most expensive states when it comes to paying your household bills, according to a new report.

23 hours ago

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in ...

Associated Press

53 people have died from the Maui wildfires, governor says, and historic Lahaina has burned down

 Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.

23 hours ago

airport...

Bill Kaczaraba

Sexual assaults on airplanes see dramatic rise

Sexual assaults on airplanes are increasing, according to federal authorities.

23 hours ago

COVID...

Heather Bosch

Western Washington may be getting hit with new wave of COVID-19

Western Washington may be heading into a summer wave of COVID-19 cases.

23 hours ago

...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Auburn will pay $5.9 million to family of man killed by police in 2019

The city of Auburn has reached a five point nine million dollar settlement with the Strickland family after 26-year-old Enosa Strickland was shot and killed by police in May of 2019.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Rolovich lawsuit against Washington State gets late 2024 trial date