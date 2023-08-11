Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Thousands of Marysville mailboxes jeopardized due to stolen postal service master key

Aug 10, 2023, 8:08 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

marysville mail theft...

Delivery trucks arrive at a loading dock at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing facility on Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Thousands of residents in Marysville could be at risk of having their mail stolen as thieves have stolen a USPS master key, according to the city.

According to Bridgette Larsen, communication specialist and public information officer for the City of Marysville, this affects blue USPS drop boxes and group mailboxes like those found in apartment complexes in the 98270 and 98271 ZIP codes.

“It could be up to tens of thousands of people being affected, depending on the scope of the crime, but we have 73,000 people in Marysville approximately,” Larsen told KIRO Newsradio.

According to the city, the thieves could be using a 3D printer to replicate the keys, making this a “very alarming situation.” Inspectors are warning residents to check their mail as frequently as possible.

This break-in follows a similar string of mail thefts that occurred earlier this year in South Seattle. Authorities said they caught the suspect but that he may have had accomplices.

More on mail theft: Alleged thief caught, suspected of stealing Columbia City mail

KIRO Newsradio asked the city how the thieves reportedly obtained the master key and if any help from inside the postal service was suspected. Larsen said she has seen no evidence of the latter.

“Based on what I’ve been told and what they’ve been looking into, there’s been no reference of that or any evidence of that,” Larsen said. “It could simply be that they’re getting access to the locks and reverse engineering them somehow to make copies of the keys.”

Gee Scott, co-host of “The Gee & Ursula Show,” recommended residents sign up for USPS Informed Delivery — a free service that sends Daily Digest emails previewing any mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon and images of incoming letter-sized mail. The service also has package tracking data and notifications through text and/or email alerts about the status of a package and its delivery details.

“Meanwhile, somebody needs to tighten it up. If you’re telling me this has happened before, what measures are they putting in place to make sure that these master keys to these places are kept secure?” asked Angela Poe Russell, who was filling in as co-host on “Gee & Ursula.”

More on mail disruptions in Washington: Residents fed up as delivery issues continue on Vashon Island

“If they have any information about who could potentially be behind this, or if they have any information about these crimes if it’s happened to them, make sure they report that to the Marysville Police Department,” Larsen added.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Local News

expensive Household bills...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington is the 8th most expensive US state for household bills

Washington is among the ten most expensive states when it comes to paying your household bills, according to a new report.

22 hours ago

rolovich lawsuitt trial date...

L.B. Gilbert

Rolovich lawsuit against Washington State gets late 2024 trial date

Nick Rolovich originally sued Gov. Jay Inslee, WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun and the university after he was fired in 2021 for defying the state vaccination mandate.

22 hours ago

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in ...

Associated Press

53 people have died from the Maui wildfires, governor says, and historic Lahaina has burned down

 Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.

22 hours ago

airport...

Bill Kaczaraba

Sexual assaults on airplanes see dramatic rise

Sexual assaults on airplanes are increasing, according to federal authorities.

22 hours ago

COVID...

Heather Bosch

Western Washington may be getting hit with new wave of COVID-19

Western Washington may be heading into a summer wave of COVID-19 cases.

22 hours ago

...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Auburn will pay $5.9 million to family of man killed by police in 2019

The city of Auburn has reached a five point nine million dollar settlement with the Strickland family after 26-year-old Enosa Strickland was shot and killed by police in May of 2019.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Thousands of Marysville mailboxes jeopardized due to stolen postal service master key