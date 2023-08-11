Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

‘Suck it up, buttercup’: Gee and Angela debate when the workday begins

Aug 11, 2023, 2:52 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The discussion Friday started with talking about the case of an Amazon customer service worker who is accusing the company of failing to pay overtime wages, as reported in The Seattle Times Thursday.

It quickly devolved into a debate about when the workday begins and ends.

Gee Scott felt getting ready for work shouldn’t mean you get paid for it. Angela Poe-Russell, who filled in as co-host on “The Gee & Ursula Show” Friday, said in some cases you should get paid for work prep, especially if you are on the lower end of the pay scale.

.

According to the lawsuit filed this month in Washington, Wyeth Hall, who worked remotely for Amazon for eight months in 2020, said the company didn’t pay him for all the hours he worked, including the minutes spent booting up his computer and other applications every day.

“I think he should be paid. I would say that in a lot of cases,” Angela said. “It’s funny because when I initially heard this story, I had that thought I was like, ‘Give me a break.’ How long does it take for you to boot up your computer? But in this case, it sounds like he had to go through all these processes. So at the end of the day, making the minimum wage of $15 an hour. It just seems to me that big companies can do the right thing and be competent and not nickel and dime these people who are already not making a lot.”

More from Gee and Ursula: Recent arrests of johns on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue

Hall estimated he spent about an hour or two setting up his computer and other applications over the course of the week.

‘Suck it up, buttercup’

“I absolutely disagree with you,” Gee said. “And the reason why you guys are falling for the banana in the tailpipe is because you’re considering their salary of $15 an hour. Let’s just say that this person makes $69 an hour, try to push this. And this person is working from home, and they want to get paid for the hour setup on this computer. I would say, ‘suck it up, buttercup.’ And I’m still saying, ‘suck it up, buttercup.'”

Angela, who was a news anchor at KIRO 7 and KING 5, said it really does have to do with the salary.

“So I’ve been in the business a long time. I’ve made all kinds of wages,” Angela explained. “So when I started, I was really being underpaid. I wanted them to compensate me, the little things mattered. Once I started making a lot of money, I didn’t sweat my employer about little stuff. So I do think that distinction matters.”

Hall also accused Amazon of failing to keep accurate records of the hours he worked and the wages he was owed.

Andrew “Chef” Lanier, the show’s producer, weighed in.

“It seems like a ticky-tack lawsuit, right? Because you’re talking about 10 minutes a day right to get all your stuff squared away,” Chef said. “But here’s the deal. Employers do this ticky-tack stuff on low-wage workers all of the time. The last time anyone gave a crap about my clock-in time was when I was making $10 an hour. And when I was making that amount of money, we would literally have notes up in the break room that would say things like, ‘If you clock in before your shift, you will not be paid even if you are performing work.’ So if you clock in two minutes early, that’s getting cut off your pay stub, right? If you clock out five minutes late, that’s getting cut off your pay stub.”

Hall, who made $15 per hour, said he worked between 40 and 60 hours each week. He estimated he spent about an hour or two setting up his computer and other applications over the course of the week. Hall said he wasn’t able to clock into Amazon’s timekeeping software until he had completely set up his workstation.

“You know what the problem is, a lot of folks out here, you think small,” Gee said. “So you mean to tell me, you want to really, I’m getting cheated out of my wages because it takes me an hour a week to boot my computer. And I have to brush my teeth. And I have to put my underwear on and put my pants on. And oh my, I’m so tired. And you soft workers out here. This is what I’m saying. You want to get paid to do nothing!”

More from Ursula Reutin: Amazon employees planning walkout should ‘read the room’

Angela wanted to know how it would work with Hall’s boss.

“Does the boss get paid when he walks in the door?” she asked. “Does he have to actually start a task?”

Gee agreed that many people are not making enough money in this country.

“At the same time, we also have a problem in this country where people want to come in and get paid a lot to do absolutely nothing.”

Chef talked about a comment on the KIRO Newsradio listener text line.

“Dave, the truck driver, says I start my clock, and right when I started doing my pre-trip for the day, it takes me 15 minutes to do the pre-trip checks. And then I get in my truck and start driving. Yeah, I’m getting paid for that 15 minutes.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

marysville mail theft...

Sam Campbell

Thousands of Marysville mailboxes jeopardized due to stolen postal service master key

The locks on thousands of mailboxes across Marysville have been compromised as thieves have stolen a U.S. Postal Service master key.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Chef’s family got scammed by a ticket seller

Chef’s family tried to go to an Aquasox game on Father’s Day and got scammed by a ticket seller on the secondary market. In the age of eye-bogglingly expensive tickets even before fees and sold-out shows like Taylor Swift, should it be illegal to resell a ticket for higher than face value?

4 days ago

Blue Angels...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Blue Angels, hydros highlight big Seattle Seafair weekend

Yes, there were clouds. And yes, there were protesters. But when all was said and done, most people felt the big Seafair Festival summer weekend was a big success.

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Going over to Gee’s house for a BBQ? Mike Lewis has some tips

Gee Scott invited Mike Lewis to his 4th of July BBQ. It was a sign, perhaps, of their friendship moving to the next level. For anyone else who finds themselves in the same lucky position, Mike has helpfully put together The Mike Lewis Practical Guide To Attending a Gee Scott BBQ. Join The Gee & […]

8 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Bacon vs coffee: what smell will wake you up faster?

There’s only one right answer to this question! Mike Lewis joins host of The Gee and Ursula Show Gee Scott, producer Joe Wallace and board operator Nick Creasia.

11 days ago

Rainier Valley shooting...

Gee Scott

Gee Scott: ‘We need more police’ in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

Would you have your son or daughter show up to work the next day after five people were shot at the grocery store they worked at?

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

‘Suck it up, buttercup’: Gee and Angela debate when the workday begins