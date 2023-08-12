Sheriff’s office: 4 injured in apparent gang-related shooting in Bothell

Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives say they are investigating an apparent gang-related shooting early Saturday in unincorporated Bothell that left four people injured.

The shooting happened early at 2005 185 Pl., just south of Silver Creek Park, the law enforcement agency wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday morning.

Two of victims are now at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Their condition has not been released.

Later, two more people with gunshot wounds ended up at the Swedish Hospital Mill Creek campus and were later taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

Investigators say several suspects took off from the shooting scene in a white car and it’s believed the two who showed up at Swedish Mill Creek were part of that group.

The agency added that no one involved has been cooperative in their investigation.

“Clearly a crime occurred,” Snohomish County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Hayes said, according to the Everett Herald. ” … But there are a lot of unknowns at this point.”