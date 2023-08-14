LCB shuts down unlicensed cannabis dispensary in Nisqually Basin

The Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) has shut down an illegal cannabis dispensary at “Medicine Creek Territory” in the Nisqually Basin. Along with cash, three firearms were seized.

During the investigation in Olympia, undercover LCB officers bought illegal cannabis from the unlicensed cannabis retailer “Medicine Creek Territory” near Frank’s Landing Plaza in Lacey. The store claimed that it was affiliated with the tribe but the investigators soon found out that was false. Under state law cannabis can only be sold at a business that holds a state-issued cannabis license unless the business is a federally recognized tribe with a compact with the State of Washington.

Officers soon got a search warrant and raided the business with help from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. Officers seized 8,000 grams of cannabis flower, 900 concentrate products, and over 200 packages of cannabis-infused products along with three firearms and $6,000.00 in cash.

The LCB is recommending felony charges for Unlawful Possession and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

According to the Nisqually Tribe, they already were concerned about the store prior to the raid because it was located so close to the community elementary and middle school.

The source of all the seized cannabis is still under investigation by the LCB.

For more information about the Liquor and Cannabis Board, you can visit lcb.wa.gov.