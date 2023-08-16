Close
LOCAL NEWS

Residents asked to evacuate near major fire at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood

Aug 16, 2023, 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Residents have been advised to evacuate around the area of a brush fire at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Photo: KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

People in about several dozen homes and at Pierce College are being advised to stay away from those buildings because of a brush fire in Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday afternoon that the fire developed from a two-alarm fire to a three-alarm fire.

They later wrote that the “Department of Natural Resources has been called in for resources along with resources from surrounding communities.” And they also reported the same department “is dropping water on the fire now with their helicopter.”

The city of Lakewood, on X, advised evacuations for the following areas:

  • 98th Street SW: If you are on 98th Street, east of Farwest Drive
  • 100th Ave SW: If you are between 98th Street and 99th Street
  • 99th Street: If you are East of Farwest Drive between there and Fort Steilacoom Park
  • 100th Street CT: If you are between Farwest and Fort Steilacoom Park
  • 100th Ave: If you are north of 101st Street (also known as Lake Louise Drive)
  • 100th Street: If you are off 100th Avenue

The city also noted on X that “the evacuations are not required, but highly encouraged at this time.”

An alert on the Pierce College website says the following: “Pierce Alert: Fort Steilacoom campus is evacuating today, Aug. 16, due to a nearby fire. Do not come to FS. Pierce College Puyallup is open for all.”

Tacoma Public Utilities wrote on X Wednesday afternoon they are “monitoring” the fire in the park. “We’ve begun the process of de-energizing some power lines to help with firefighting efforts,” the post reads. “About 3,000 customers are already impacted. The situation is evolving and we will provide updates as needed.”

It is not yet known what started the fire.

This is a developing story.

