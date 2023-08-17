Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: A bullet train is great, but affordable housing is much better

Aug 17, 2023, 8:56 AM

bullet train affordable housing...

HUZHOU, CHINA - AUGUST 04: A Hangzhou Asian Games themed Fuxing high-speed train arrives at Deqing Railway Station during the first trial run with passengers on August 4, 2023 in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/VCG via Getty Images)

(Photo by Xie Shangguo/VCG via Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Faster than a speeding bullet and full of people who want to be somewhere else.

The Democrats in Washington’s congressional delegation will push for a $198 million dollar grant from the federal government to plan a bullet train linking Vancouver, BC, Seattle, and Portland.  A train so fast it would get you there in about a third of the time it takes now.

More from Dave Ross: The best way to handle the heat was doing something 30 years ago

The funding request says, “Providing a fast and efficient transportation system would allow people to live in less densely populated areas and work anywhere in the megaregion.”

Wait a minute, we’re building a bullet train so people have the option of living even farther away from where they need to go? Isn’t that the exact opposite of responsible environmentalism?

Now, I am not going to dismiss the idea of a bullet train because if I do, in fifty years, when it’s whisking people back and forth, Feliks Banel will replay my commentary and chuckle about it. And I am not going to give him the satisfaction.

What I will say, however, is that along with finding ways to move people much faster to more distant destinations, we should also give them the option of moving more slowly to closer destinations.

I would like to see a study into why we all need to travel so far. The main reason seems to be that too many people can’t afford to live anywhere near where they work.

So before building a big new commuter system, how about making it cheaper to live closer to work? Affordable housing shouldn’t just be about homelessness, it should also serve the thousands of people who would rather not face the stress of rush-hour driving.

Of course, the ability to drive anywhere, anytime is a sacred American freedom. But there are some of us who would like the freedom not to drive. There are some of us who would like to walk to work, or to the library, or to school, or the produce section. And not have to worry about express lanes, toll lanes, bike lanes, collector-distributor lanes, zipper merges, and the whole Monopoly-board highway system we have to navigate.

And as for the bullet train, if China can build one, then I’m sure we can too. But let’s remember, the bullet train between Beijing and Shanghai serves a population of 47 million people. The Portland-Seattle-Tacoma-Vancouver population is about 9 million.

At this point, anybody who needs to commute to Portland just needs to move there.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

high speed...

Micki Gamez

High-speed bullet train gets a resounding No! from KIRO Newsradio listeners

A high-speed bullet train comes at a hefty price, but is it something Washingtonians really want?

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Is Bradley Cooper’s fake nose to play Leonard Bernstein antisemitic?

Actor Bradley Cooper is being accused of antisemitism. He is facing backlash after wearing a prosthetic nose for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in the new movie, Maestro. Tune in with The Jack and Spike Show, weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM! https://mynorthwest.com/category/jack-and-spike/

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Burien is considering paying this private group to sweep homeless encampments. We called the founder

Business owners in Burien, WA have been so frustrated by the illegal homeless encampments on their property that they are now paying a private group called ‘The More We Love’ to clear out some of those tents. Now, the City of Burien is considering hiring this group to perform encampment sweeps, too. But not everyone […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Should the Pacific Northwest build a bullet train?

Washington lawmakers want $200 million to create a bullet train in the region, and have sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a letter asking for federal funding. The train would zip along at 250 mph on a route from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington to Vancouver, B.C. KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Micki Gamez joins Dave Ross […]

1 day ago

heat years ago...

Dave Ross

Ross: The best way to handle the heat was doing something 30 years ago

How to stay cool in our air-conditioning-deprived area? I checked sources from Canada to Arizona, and it turns out there’s nothing new.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Would a MINIMUM speed limit help with road rage?

Left lane campers are the bane of Sully’s existence. And you WILL get pulled over for doing it. Chris Sullivan (“Sully”) joins The Gee and Ursula Show with Ursula Reutin, guest host Angela Poe Russell, and Andrew Lanier (“Chef”) to talk about his biggest driving pet peeve, and a new solution that Washington state might […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ross: A bullet train is great, but affordable housing is much better