CRIME BLOTTER

3 teens, including a 13-year-old, arrested after police chase on I-5 in Tacoma

Aug 17, 2023, 11:51 AM

(Photo from Tacoma PD)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three teens are in custody in Tacoma after allegedly robbing two stores and leading police on a chase on Interstate 5 (I-5) Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Police said that the incident started in Tacoma’s eastside just after midnight when the suspects allegedly committed an armed robbery at Fast Pho Teriyaki around 12:44 a.m. The suspects then went to Puyallup and robbed a 76 Gas Station in the 7200 block of Canyon Road East.

When police received reports of the robberies, they started a pursuit through the streets of Tacoma before heading to I-5. Washington State Troopers spike-stripped I-5 in order to stop the car.

When the car was disabled by the spikes, three suspects got out of the car and tried to run. A short time later, they were all arrested on suspicion of robbery and obstructing.

Officer Shelbie Boyd with Tacoma police said that the suspects are 19, 14, and 13 years old. They’re suspected of driving a stolen Kia.

“There’s just something out there that is drawing these younger and younger kids into this poor decision-making cycle,” Boyd said.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

