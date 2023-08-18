Close
Ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive arrested in Washington after murder indictment

Aug 17, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:30 pm

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, the ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, was arrested in Washington for the murder of her ex-husband, Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced at a press conference Thursday.

ATF agents detained her in West Richland, which is in Benton County.

The arrest Thursday of Gardner-Fernandez came shortly after a Fourth Circuit grand jury indicted her for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and child abuse, Nelson said.

Gardner-Fernandez remains in custody in Washington awaiting extradition to Duval County, Florida.

Bridegan, 33, was shot on a Jacksonville Beach, Florida, street in February 2022. Gardner-Fernandez’s current husband Mario Fernandez Saldana– who’s been accused of pulling the trigger — and another man already face charges in the case. Authorities have previously described the incident as a “targeted ambush.”

Nelson said prosecutors will file a notice of their intent to seek the death penalty against Gardner-Fernandez as they have already done against her husband Fernandez Saldana.

Gardner-Fernandez denied any involvement in her ex-husband’s murder last year during an interview with WJAX.

“Any time divorce comes into any situation it’s messy,” Gardner-Fernandez said in July 2022, five months after Bridegan was killed. “Even though we didn’t always get along, he was still the father of my kids.”

Bridegan was the father of twins with Gardner-Fernandez, and also had two children with his current wife, Kirsten Bridegan.

