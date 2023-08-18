Ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive arrested in Washington after murder indictment

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, the ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, was arrested in Washington for the murder of her ex-husband, Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced at a press conference Thursday.

ATF agents detained her in West Richland, which is in Benton County.

The arrest Thursday of Gardner-Fernandez came shortly after a Fourth Circuit grand jury indicted her for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and child abuse, Nelson said.

Gardner-Fernandez remains in custody in Washington awaiting extradition to Duval County, Florida.

More Washington crime news: City of Kent files lawsuit to declare Phoenix Court Apartments public nuisance

Bridegan, 33, was shot on a Jacksonville Beach, Florida, street in February 2022. Gardner-Fernandez’s current husband Mario Fernandez Saldana– who’s been accused of pulling the trigger — and another man already face charges in the case. Authorities have previously described the incident as a “targeted ambush.”

Nelson said prosecutors will file a notice of their intent to seek the death penalty against Gardner-Fernandez as they have already done against her husband Fernandez Saldana.

Gardner-Fernandez denied any involvement in her ex-husband’s murder last year during an interview with WJAX.

“Any time divorce comes into any situation it’s messy,” Gardner-Fernandez said in July 2022, five months after Bridegan was killed. “Even though we didn’t always get along, he was still the father of my kids.”

Crime in the South Sound: 3 teens, including a 13-year-old, arrested after police chase on I-5 in Tacoma

Bridegan was the father of twins with Gardner-Fernandez, and also had two children with his current wife, Kirsten Bridegan.