Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Robodrivers are being held accountable more than people

Aug 21, 2023, 8:06 AM | Updated: 9:57 am

The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Associated P...

The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke during a ride in San Francisco on Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022. The experience provided a snapshot of the artificial intelligence technology that is advancing toward a goal of improving the lives of humans while still malfunctioning in potentially alarming ways. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Summer weather just seems to bring out the nut cases. Over the weekend, I saw it again, two drivers drag racing in the Mt. Baker tunnel and a lane-splitting motorcycle on the Interstate 90 bridge that was easily doing 100 mph.

Terrifying.

More from Dave Ross: A bullet train is great, but affordable housing is much better

I’ve been a skeptic of self-driving cars because I can just imagine the Internet going down just as you’re approaching a Diverging Diamond intersection, faded lane markings baffling the guidance system, or Russian hackers taking control of 10,000 self-driving trucks and blockading the Pentagon.

But as I watch the summer driving habits around here, I’m beginning to think we’ll have no choice.

For example: In San Francisco, a self-driving car collided with a fire truck recently, injuring the passenger. That’s bad.

So the California Department of Motor Vehicles will ask Cruise, the company that operates the self-driving cars, to take half of them off the road.

Talk about accountability.

That’s basically the government recalling cars for failing to prevent an accident! That gives the company a pretty strong incentive to get it right.

We don’t do that with human-driven cars, and yet why shouldn’t we expect every carmaker to program cars to prevent accidents? Even if they’re not completely self-driving?

We humans have had our chance to learn how to drive, and the statistics show we’ve failed. So imagine that to be street legal, a vehicle had to be incapable of drag racing, tailgating, weaving, double-line crossing, and pedestrian-hitting. The technology is there. It shouldn’t be optional, any more than seat belts are optional.

Yes, I realize this is how the robots take over, so I would allow a one-year grace period. One year to cut the accident rate in half, and if we can’t do that on our own then domo arigato mister roboto.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Jack Stine goes to dinner with John Curley. Who pays?

John Curley was gracious enough to invite Jack Stine out to dinner. But when they sat down and Jack saw the price of a steak at Daniel’s Broiler, a question arose. Tune in with Jack and Spike, weekdays from 12pm to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. https://mynorthwest.com/category/kiro-middays/

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: John Curley’s rules for other people at the gym

Headed to the gym? Here are John Curley’s rules about how to behave. And yes, Gen Z and millennials, this is targeted at you.

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Here’s how John Curley helps Jake Skorheim prepare for KIRO Nights

One amazing thing here at KIRO is how willing our more seasoned talk show hosts are to mentor up-and-comers like Jake Skorheim, the newest voice of KIRO Nights. John Curley is a shining example of that! Tune in live or subscribe to the KIRO Nights podcast! https://mynorthwest.com/category/kiro-nights/

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Where’s a good burger joint in Washington state? Because Jack Stine can’t find one

If a new restaurant is opening in your neighborhood, statistics say it’s probably a burger joint. So why can’t Jack Stine find a good one? He has very discerning taste when it comes to a burger. Namely, it can’t be too dramatically stacked and impossible to eat. Tune in with The Jack and Spike Show, […]

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How hard should you try to return a $100 bill you found on the ground?

A friend of David Burbank’s found a $100 just laying on the ground in an apartment complex. What should they do next? He puts the question to Colleen O’Brien and Gee Scott on Seattle’s Morning News, and our listeners chime in, too. Subscribe to our Seattle’s Morning News podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/seattles-morning-news-with-dave-ross

3 days ago

cash finder...

David Burbank

Burbank: Do finders-keepers rules apply to adults?

What do you do if you find cash on the ground? It's a question I've been pondering since I was a little kid.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ross: Robodrivers are being held accountable more than people