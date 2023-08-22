Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Washington may have to pay up to $5.7M in legal costs to Value Village

Aug 21, 2023, 5:36 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm

Image: A Value Village store in Edmonds....

A Value Village store in Edmonds. (Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP file photo)

(Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP file photo)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The state of Washington may have to pay $5.7 million to thrift store chain Value Village.

Earlier this year, a King County judge ruled that the state Attorney General’s Office violated the company’s First Amendment rights when Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleged it was deceiving consumers by presenting itself as a charitable nonprofit organization when, in reality, it is a for-profit corporation.

Value Village allegedly spent $5.7 million on attorney’s fees and, in a 27-page ruling recently released, state Superior Court judge David Whedbee said the stores will be able to recover those costs, as noted by the McClatchy Media Network.

AG Ferguson: O’Reilly Auto Parts sued over alleged pregnant employee discrimination

In the ruling, Whedbee also outlined that during the litigation the attorney general’s office continued to send out press releases claiming Value Village was deceiving its customers.

According to court documents, the office would not meet with Value Village during the trial despite the store’s efforts to do so.

“The state continually requested reconsideration of rulings, despite unanimous opinions rejecting the state’s arguments and holding that the state’s actions violated established First Amendment principles,” the ruling, via McClatchy, explained.

In 2019, the attorney general’s office rejected an offer to settle the case for $475,000. That led to four more years of legal wrangling.

AG Ferguson: Brief filed challenging Idaho’s abortion travel ban

“State’s claims under the Consumer Protection Act violated (Value Village’s) First Amendment right to engage in constitutionally protected charitable solicitation,” the ruling explained.

The attorney general “failed to show that any shopper had in fact been deceived or otherwise injured by its advertising and marketing,” the ruling said, according to McClatchy.

Whedbee agreed with Value Village, which said the lawsuit was “needless.”

“The court has ruled it will consider a fee award. It has not yet determined an amount. The amount is in dispute. Our response is due at the end of August,”, Brionna Aho, communications director for the attorney general’s office, said to McClatchy. “A decision is expected no earlier than the end of September, based on the briefing schedule.”

Earlier this year, the Washington Supreme Court handed the thrift store chain a unanimous win in the long-running legal fight with Ferguson, finding that its marketing practices constitute protected free speech.

The attorney general’s office began investigating the company eight years ago and, after the chain declined to pay millions of dollars to settle the investigation, Ferguson sued.

The state alleged the chain — which is based in Bellevue and operates 316 stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia — had created an impression that it was a nonprofit or charitable organization and that purchases at its stores directly benefited charities.

In reality, it’s a for-profit company that pays charitable organizations for donations, but it does not provide the charities a direct cut of retail sales. The justices ruled 9-0 in February the company’s marketing practices were protected by the U.S. Constitution.

In 2021, a state appeals court overturned a 2019 ruling that found the company had misled customers.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Local News

northeast seattle little league...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle’s Little League team 1 win away from US Championship appearance

Northeast Seattle defeated Nolensville, Tennessee 6-2 Monday after dominating Maine in a mercy rule-shortened game last week.

21 hours ago

climate change...

Frank Sumrall

Cliff Mass: ‘Ascribing climate change to every weather event is very dangerous’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee continues to claim fighting climate change can simultaneously provide a boost to the economy.

21 hours ago

smoke...

Frank Sumrall

Cliff Mass: Wildfire smoke hanging over region ‘will be radically better tomorrow’

Citing the smoke will clear out Tuesday morning, Mass stated the ability to predict wildfire smoke has become "extraordinarily good" in recent years.

21 hours ago

sound transit 1-line...

Nate Connors

Sound Transit’s 1-Line goes to a single track at Othello, Rainier Beach Stations

The platform tiles have expired before their life expectancy causing a hazard to passengers.

21 hours ago

...

Bill Kaczaraba

Video: Ursula goes to her 40th-year high school class reunion

“Those four years of high school are very impactful,” KIRO Newsradio’s Ursula Reutin said as she celebrated her 40th-year high school class reunion. “It’s kind of like an opportunity to reclaim those memories,” she said. Ursula returned to her 1983 high school roots in Eugene, Ore. This past year, reminded Ursula of the passage of […]

21 hours ago

renton kidnapped garage...

L.B. Gilbert

Renton police search for man kidnapped in apartment garage

Detectives are scrambling to find a 26-year-old Renton man after he was reportedly taken from his own apartment complex.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Washington may have to pay up to $5.7M in legal costs to Value Village