Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Woman bit by seal near San Juan Island ‘still loves seals’

Aug 22, 2023, 7:57 AM

seal bit san juan...

FILE-A harbor seal looks around in Casco Bay in this July 30, 2020 file photo off Portland, Maine. A research team at Colgate University has developed SealNet, a facial recognition database of seal faces created by taking pictures of dozens of harbor seals in Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, Files)

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, Files)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Last Friday, Dana Halter, a published author, a mom, and a triathlete, was making her annual deep-water swim in the San Juans, circumnavigating tiny Trump Island, and she was a mile in, battling rough seas, when her escort in the rowboat noticed she had company.

DANA: “[My escort boat] said, ‘Did you see there’s a harbor seal following you?’ And I said ‘No,'” Dana said. “And at that exact moment, the seal bit my shin, and it was an incredibly painful, very deep bite. Then she just took off.”

More from Dave Ross: Robodrivers are being held accountable more than people

This had to be a terrible misunderstanding because Dana strikes me as a really nice person. She’s been on excellent terms with the harbor seal, and even played with one of them during a swim near Golden Gardens.

“I was swimming and saw a flash of silver below me, and it actually was a harbor seal playing with me, doing barrel rolls,” she said.

She loves seals.

“They remind me of dogs,” Dana said. “They’re so lovely.”

And the only explanation she has for the attack is that the seal was, like her, a Mom.

“She was like, ‘please get away from my child,’ and she got her wish because I have never swam so fast,” Dana said.

Dana broke her own record for the ten-stroke dash, hauled herself into the rowboat, and headed for the Emergency Room in Anacortes.

Eight stitches. Which are coming out today.

Dana plans to take it easy for two weeks, but she intends to be back in the water.

So this morning, I am asking all of you marine life whisperers, and I know you are out there, please spread the word that Dana is a friend, she means no harm to any harbor seal pups, she’s just out to get a little exercise.

“I still love seals,” she said. “I still think seals are terrific.”

By the way, since I know it will come up, the island she was circumnavigating is indeed named Trump Island, but he doesn’t own it, and there’s no family connection.

Although some of the defensiveness may have rubbed off on the local wildlife.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: John Curley gives Jake Skorheim a special task

John Curley gives Jake Skorheim a special task. Maybe he’ll do better next time?

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Fair Weather Fan: A sneak peek at the Seahawks!

Gee Scott kicks it with the Seattle’s Morning News team to talk Seahawks. He’s been watching all the preseason shenanigans. How is the team looking? Who are the players to keep an eye on? What are some, uh, weak spots we should watch out for? Subscribe to our Seattle’s Morning News podcast for a morning […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Ursula goes to her 40-year high school reunion

Gee could not WAIT to talk about Ursula’s high school reunion that took place in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend. We’ll cover the heavy stuff, and also the funny – because Gee has strong opinions about the hotel that Long Live Mark booked. Subscribe to the podcast so you’ll never miss The Gee & Ursula […]

1 day ago

The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Associated P...

Dave Ross

Ross: Robodrivers are being held accountable more than people

I’ve been a skeptic of self-driving cars because I can just imagine the Internet going down just as you’re approaching a Diverging Diamond intersection

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Jack Stine goes to dinner with John Curley. Who pays?

John Curley was gracious enough to invite Jack Stine out to dinner. But when they sat down and Jack saw the price of a steak at Daniel’s Broiler, a question arose. Tune in with Jack and Spike, weekdays from 12pm to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. https://mynorthwest.com/category/kiro-middays/

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: John Curley’s rules for other people at the gym

Headed to the gym? Here are John Curley’s rules about how to behave. And yes, Gen Z and millennials, this is targeted at you.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ross: Woman bit by seal near San Juan Island ‘still loves seals’