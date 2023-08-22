Close
Charges filed in the case of man killed after confronting thieves in East Tacoma

Aug 22, 2023, 10:01 AM

Tacoma Police cruiser. (Photo: Tacoma Police Dept.)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Multiple charges were filed Friday in the case of a man who was reportedly involved in a chase down a Tacoma alley and shot to death.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that 27-year-old Alec Mercado was robbed of his bicycle and necklace in an alley near the 200 block of East 39th Street in early July.

Adolfo Angel Gabriel-Miguel, 29, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The defendant’s brother, David Noe Gabriel-Miguel, 20, was also charged with second-degree murder. According to police, a third suspect has not been arrested.

Charging documents allege that Adolfo Gabriel-Miguel shot the victim once in an alley near the Salishan neighborhood. Records state the bullet hit him in the abdomen and exited his back.

In interviews with detectives, Adolfo allegedly admitted to taking the victim’s necklace and shooting him with a 9mm handgun reportedly given to him by his younger brother. Investigators found the weapon in David Gabriel-Miguel’s bedroom after serving a search warrant at the defendants’ house about a half-mile from the scene.

Mercado’s mother told KIRO 7 her son was a sweet and caring person. The mother said Mercado came to her house about 90 minutes before the shooting and said he’d been robbed of his bicycle and necklace at gunpoint.

Mercado saw the suspects and chased them down an alley, picked up a rock, and was shot. He was loaded into a car and driven to the hospital, where he later died.

David Gabriel-Miguel allegedly said he and his brother were looking for a man on a stolen bike. According to court documents, David said they saw Mercado, chased him, and then the victim came around a corner, and the shooting occurred.

