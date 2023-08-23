Boy, 16, dies from injuries in possible gang-related Bothell shooting

A 16-year-old boy has died and three others were released from the hospital following a shooting incident in Bothell earlier this month.

Courtney O’Keefe of the Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office said in a press release deputies responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 185th Place SE in unincorporated Bothell Aug. 12. When deputies responded to the scene around 4 a.m., they located one 16-year-old male and one 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The 16-year-old died at Harborview over the weekend.

Snohomish County officials have yet to confirm what caused the shooting.

Suspects were seen fleeing from the scene in a vehicle, but no arrests have been made.

While deputies were investigating the shooting scene, they were notified of two additional patients, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, who arrived by personal transportation to Swedish Hospital in Mill Creek with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment. The three others involved have all been treated and released.

Detectives believe this was a gang-related shooting and are still investigating. Police believe there is a connection between all involved parties.

The agency previously said no one involved had been cooperative in their investigation.

“Clearly a crime occurred,” Snohomish County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Hayes said right after the shooting, according to the Everett Herald. “… But there are a lot of unknowns at this point.”