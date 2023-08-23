Coast Guard working to neutralize ammonia leak on ship in Tacoma

The Washington Department of Ecology reports the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is working to neutralize an ammonia leak on a ship in Tacoma.

The USCG responded to the vessel, called the Pacific Producer, on Aug. 16, and officials say crews are still trying to find the leak.

More from the Puget Sound: 2-alarm fire at former cold storage facility in Puyallup

While wearing Hazmat suits, crews were planning to inject carbon dioxide into the ship Tuesday to control the dangerous fumes. The carbon dioxide will neutralize the ammonia so crews can safely access the vessel.

Next, they will determine a plan to remove the ammonia from the ship.

The EPA is on site, monitoring the air quality, and officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

#UPDATE Contractors will inject CO2 into the vessel overnight to neutralize the ammonia for crews to safely access the vessel and determine a plan to remove the ammonia. EPA on site conducting air monitoring. There is no threat to the public at this time. @TacomaFire @ecysw https://t.co/7tzonPDYAk pic.twitter.com/L0T1JwBc3d — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) August 23, 2023