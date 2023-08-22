Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

2-alarm fire at former cold storage facility in Puyallup

Aug 22, 2023, 12:25 PM

puyallup fire cold storage...

(Photo from Puyallup Police Department)

(Photo from Puyallup Police Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A two-alarm fire broke out at a former cold storage warehouse in Puyallup Tuesday morning.

Puyallup Police Department first reported the incident near the intersection of 15th Street Southeast and East Pioneer around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

More fire news: Suspect in Seattle encampment fire released without charges

Police have closed several roads, including 15th Street SE between East Main and East Pioneer and East Pioneer between State Route 512 and 21st Street Southeast, as fire crews work to calm the blaze. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews are at the scene.

Because the fire is near railroad tracks, all train service through Puyallup is also suspended until further notice. At 8:40 a.m., Puyallup Police said the restriction through the city could last five or more hours.

Nearly two years ago to the day, a fire at the Puyallup Cold Storage Facility prompted a mile-wide evacuation order. Refrigerants like anhydrous ammonia made it a tough fight for emergency crews, with more than a mile encircling the fire being evacuated due to concerns of an explosion.

Police say there is no concern about ammonia or other dangerous substances escaping due to the fire.

“We know folks have been concerned about any ammonia threat at the cold storage facility with the fire. Currently, there are no concerns about an ammonia threat from the fire,” Puyallup Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “That was an issue several years ago, but today no issues.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Local News

Seattle pedestrians...

Bill Kaczaraba

Study: Seattle ranked No. 6 safest city for pedestrians

Seattle is ranked #6 in a study of 37 metropolitan areas for being the safest city for pedestrians.

12 hours ago

northeast seattle little league...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle’s Little League team 1 win away from US Championship appearance

Northeast Seattle defeated Nolensville, Tennessee 6-2 Monday after dominating Maine in a mercy rule-shortened game last week.

12 hours ago

FILE - A sign outside the Activision building in Santa Monica, Calif., June 21, 2023. Microsoft rev...

Associated Press

Microsoft revamps deal for video game maker Activision Blizzard to meet UK demands

Microsoft revamped its bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard on Tuesday to appease British competition regulators, who are the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history.

12 hours ago

stranger neighbor afghan...

Andrea Smardon, KSL Podcasts

‘Stranger Becomes Neighbor’: Sisterhood of Embroidery and Artillery

When the taxi abruptly stopped in traffic, the 25-year-old woman tried not to look at the heavily armed Taliban soldier who approached the passenger window of the car they prayed would carry them to a new life.

12 hours ago

Tacoma police...

Bill Kaczaraba

Charges filed in the case of man killed after confronting thieves in East Tacoma

Multiple charges were filed Friday in the case of a man who was reportedly involved in a chase in a Tacoma alley and shot to death.

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Local animal shelter inundated with 40 neglected animals in urgent need

From Aug. 17-18, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County received 40 animals in need of emergency care.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

2-alarm fire at former cold storage facility in Puyallup