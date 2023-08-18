Suspect in Seattle encampment fire released without charges

A 46-year-old man suspected of starting a large fire at a homeless encampment off Mercer Street in Seattle last week has been released from jail with no charges filed.

Earlier this week, a judge found probable cause for felony reckless burning, and the man was initially held on $50,000 bail.

Two days later, he was released without the King County Prosecutor’s Office filing charges.

Instead, the investigation was sent to the Seattle City Attorney, where he could still face a lesser misdemeanor charge.

According to court documents, the man said he was cleaning his tent when he knocked over a lit candle. He said he didn’t notice at first but soon saw his tent was on fire. He said he then tried to put the fire, but it grew too big for him to handle.

The fire prompted a large fire response and forced the closure of the Mercer Street ramp to Interstate 5 for about an hour.

The scar of the fire is still at the site of the encampment. Some tents have started to come back on the other side of Mercer Street, some residents report.

Contributing: KIRO 7