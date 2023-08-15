Encampment fire blocks eastbound lanes in South Lake Union
Aug 14, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:56 pm
An encampment on Mercer St and Fairview Ave N caught fire, causing all eastbound lanes to be shut down.
Encampment fire on Mercer St and Fairview Ave N blocking all EB lanes. Use alternative routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SsB5ly53bv
Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is asking drivers to take alternative routes and avoid the South Lake Union area entirely.