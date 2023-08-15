Encampment fire blocks eastbound lanes in South Lake Union

An encampment on Mercer St and Fairview Ave N caught fire, causing all eastbound lanes to be shut down.

More on encampment fires: SFD on pace to respond to more than 1,000 encampment fires in 2023

Encampment fire on Mercer St and Fairview Ave N blocking all EB lanes. Use alternative routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SsB5ly53bv — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) August 15, 2023

More on encampment fires: Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is asking drivers to take alternative routes and avoid the South Lake Union area entirely.