Northeast Seattle down but not out in Little League World Series

Northeast Seattle lost an instant classic in the Little League World Series Wednesday.

The team lost to Texas 1-0 in an extra-innings game that went back and forth.

The game was filled with great defense and pitching. It was scoreless until the top of the 9th inning (a game is six innings in the tournament) when Texas hit a sacrifice fly with a man on second to bring the only run in. Seattle was unable to match in the bottom of the 9th.

Catch the full game recap https://t.co/5tUPtVds6d — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 23, 2023

Northeast Seattle still has a chance to advance to the U.S. Championship game against either Tennessee or Texas if the team wins Thursday night.

The Little League World Series tournament, which takes place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is double-elimination, with 10 teams representing different regions across the country battling it out while another 10 international teams representing the international march through its bracket coincidingly.

More coverage: Seattle’s Little League team 1 win away from US Championship appearance

“In your wildest dreams, did you ever think you were going to be in the position you are right now heading into the semifinals?” Ursula Reutin, co-host of “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, asked Dr. Christian Shewey, the head coach of Northeast Seattle, before Wednesday’s game.

“Gosh, I can’t. I definitely could say when we got this team together, this was a possibility and, as you mentioned, a wild dream,” Shewey answered. “It definitely wasn’t a goal that we set forward just because it’s such a high aspiration to get here. But now that we’re here, it’s become a reality. So it’s pretty incredible.”