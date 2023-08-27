Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

City of Port Angeles asking residents to conserve water after major leak found

Aug 27, 2023, 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm

Water...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — As of Sunday, The City of Port Angeles is asking its residents to conserve water after a significant leak was found on a 24-inch water main.

The water main connects the city’s water treatment facility to its reservoirs and is leaking around 150 gallons per minute.

The city said they are going to shut down the water line midday on Sunday to make repairs. But before that, it will make sure the reservoirs are full.

However, the reservoirs can’t be filled again until the repairs are made so the city is urging all residents to conserve water.

“Non-essential water uses, such as irrigation, filling of swimming pools, washing of cars, and pressure washing, are strongly discouraged,” said the city.

The leak is located along the Olympic Discovery Trail between 18th Street and Casey Way. A portion of the trail will be closed Sunday at 1:30 p.m. This includes the segment located between the 18th Street and Kacee Way Trailhead and Lower Elwha Road and Kacee Way Trailhead.

Repairs are supposed to be completed on Sunday.

“Once this occurs, the water main will be flushed, disinfected, and water samples tested to ensure safety. Should reservoir levels drop to a critical range, the city will be required to put the water main into service before sample results have been obtained. If this occurs, a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued, requiring all city residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, and brushing teeth,” said the city.

Updates will be posted to the city’s Facebook page.

More stories from KIRO 7 News

Local News

Stephanie Freels, with husband Graham, poses for a photo after giving birth to quintuplets in Phoen...

Balin Overstolz McNair, KTAR News

‘I carried all five of those!’: Bellingham mom gives birth to quintuplets

A Washington mother who gave birth to five newborn babies in Phoenix in June is set to return home this week.

15 hours ago

Listeria shakes...

Juila Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Second lawsuit filed against Tacoma Frugals after Listeria outbreak kills 3

A second lawsuit has been filed against Frugals in Tacoma after three people died and three others were hospitalized after drinking the restaurant’s milkshakes.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Carnation residents call for Seattle Public Utilities accountability after false evacuation alarms

Carnation locals are calling for Seattle Public Utilities to be held accountable following an accidental evacuation alarm.

2 days ago

Image: Tacoma postal worker Joseph Waldherr, right, won over $717,000 in Washington's Lottery in 20...

Steve Coogan and Kate Stone

A little kitten leads to a big lottery win for a Tacoma man

A Tacoma postal worker recently won $717,500 in Washington's Lottery shortly after freeing a trapped kitten at work.

2 days ago

private eye investigator...

Frank Sumrall

Jake Skorheim once walked away from becoming a PI. Here’s why.

"'If you want to make that money back, I know a private eye and he is always looking for help,'" Jake Skorheim said.

2 days ago

Image: his undated photo provided by the FBI's Portland Field Office shows Negasi Zuberi....

Kate Stone

Man who allegedly locked Seattle woman in cinderblock cell attempts jail escape

Negasi Zuberi was discovered trying to break through the window of his jail cell at Jackson County Jail Tuesday in Medford, Oregon.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

City of Port Angeles asking residents to conserve water after major leak found