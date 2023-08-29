Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

UW helps create new tool that may lead to fewer Northwest wildfires

Aug 29, 2023, 8:00 AM

Washington wildfires...

OMAK, WA - AUGUST 22: A makeshift fire truck puts water on a wildfire, which is part of the Okanogan Complex, as it burns through brush on August 22, 2015 near Omak, Washington. The fires have burned more tha 127,000 acres. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A University of Washington (UW) research scientist has helped develop a modeling tool that may lead to fewer wildfires in the Northwest in the future.

“We’re not going to escape wildfire seasons. There will be fires in the future. I wish I could say the opposite,” UW scientist Susan Prichard told MyNorthwest.com. “But the hopeful message is that we can and ought to get ahead of some of these wildfires by reducing the fuels before wildfires come.”

Prichard said that if we do more proactive work with controlled burning and letting late-season fires burn under mild weather, we can expect less severe wildfire seasons, despite climate change.

According to a news release from the University of Washington:

The tool, known as REBURN, can simulate large forest landscapes and wildfire dynamics over decades under different wildfire management strategies. The model can simulate the consequences of extinguishing all wildfires regardless of size, or of allowing certain fires to return to uninhabited areas. REBURN can also simulate conditions where more benign forest landscape dynamics have fully recovered in an area.

Prichard said this can lead to forests that are better managed and conditions that are less smoky for the entire region.

Simulations showed setting prescribed burns and allowing smaller wildfires to burn can yield more varied and resilient forests over time.

Along with colleagues from the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station — Paul Hessburg, Nicholas Povak and Brion Salter — and consulting fire ecologist Robert Gray, Prichard has created a modeling tool that will allow managers to make severe wildfires rare events, the release states.

Related story: Over 40 fires at Rainier, Gifford Pinchot Forest sparked by lightning

“The model allows us to simulate what can happen when different management scenarios are applied before the fact, including how small or medium-sized fires in uninhabited areas can reshape forest vulnerability to fires,” Prichard said in the statement. “We found that having a more complex forest environment — in terms of tree age, composition, density, fuel content — makes it harder for large fires to spread and become severe.”

REBURN can be adapted to other regions in the western U.S. and Canada. Researchers are currently adapting it to simulate forest development in the vast forests of southern British Columbia and northern California, including regions recently hit by wildfires.

“The model allows us to simulate what can happen when different management scenarios are applied before the fact, including how small or medium-sized fires in uninhabited areas can reshape forest vulnerability to fires,” Prichard noted in the release. “We found that having a more complex forest environment — in terms of tree age, composition, density, fuel content — makes it harder for large fires to spread and become severe.”

Knowing when, or whether, to allow a small fire to burn in an uninhabited region is complex. Fire managers are tasked with protecting people, their homes and livelihoods.

“This is a new type of tool that couples forest and non-forest development models over time, fuel fall-down after fires, and a fire growth model,” Hessburg said in the release.

Local News

workweek...

Heather Bosch

Survey: 90% of working Americans want 4-day work week, flexibility

"Most of those workers are willing to make a sacrifice of some kind to have that additional flexibility," analyst Mark Hamrick said.

8 hours ago

...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

‘He wouldn’t hurt anybody’: 2 teens accused of shooting Tacoma detective charged

Two 15-year-olds remain in custody after police say one of them shot a Tacoma detective late last week.

8 hours ago

Jeanette Kiokun, the tribal clerk for the Qutekcak Native Tribe in Seward, Alaska, poses for a port...

Associated Press

Native nations on front lines of climate change share knowledge and find support at intensive camps

Jeanette Kiokun, the tribal clerk for the Qutekcak Native Tribe in Alaska, doesn't immediately recognize the shriveled, brown plant she finds on the shore of the Salish Sea or others that were sunburned during the long, hot summer. But a fellow student at a weeklong tribal climate camp does.

8 hours ago

biden...

Michael Medved

Medved: How Biden learned money misdeeds can hurt most of all

The doomed example of "Tricky Dick" demonstrates the way that financial wrongdoing and personal enrichment can upset the public more than sex scandals.

1 day ago

Birch Bay Waterslides...

Frank Sumrall

Birch Bay Waterslides shuts down for season after man suffers injury

Birch Bay Waterslides in Blaine will be closed for the rest of the season after a person was injured Friday, the water park announced.

1 day ago

Space needle clouds...

Bill Kaczaraba

Hint of autumn appears in Puget Sound, ‘but summer will be back’

As a sunny and hot summer wraps up, the weather in the Puget Sound region will be mostly cloudy through Saturday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UW helps create new tool that may lead to fewer Northwest wildfires