Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Ex-Proud Boys leader from Auburn sentenced to 18 years in prison

Sep 1, 2023, 4:39 PM

Proud Boys Nordean...

Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Ethan Nordean, a former leader and Seattle-area chapter president of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group, was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The sentence ties the record for the longest sentence handed down after the attack.

Nordean, who is from Auburn, exclaimed “Trump won!” once he walked out of the courtroom, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Dominic Pezzola was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release for his involvement in the Capitol riots. Pezzola was hand-picked by Nordean to participate in the attack on the Capitol that day.

More on Proud Boys’ indictments: Auburn member of Proud Boys found guilty in Jan. 6 trial

Nordean and Pezzola were found guilty of multiple felonies on May 4, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to prevent members of Congress or federal officers from discharging their duties. Three other co-defendants were also found guilty.

Ethan Nordean was “the undisputed leader on the ground on Jan 6,” prosecutor Jason McCullough said during the sentencing, according to the AP. Prosecutors originally sought a 27-year sentence for the former Seattle-area chapter president.

Nordean was previously convicted of seditious conspiracy. He now joins Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes for the longest sentence regarding the Capitol riots. Oath Keepers is a separate far-right anti-government militia that previously worked closely with Proud Boys members.

Six members of the Oath Keepers also were convicted of seditious conspiracy after a separate trial last year.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) noted in a prepared statement.

According to court documents from the DOJ, the Proud Boys organization played a significant and often violent role in prior Washington, D.C., rallies in November and December 2020. In the aftermath of that conduct, Nordean and other co-defendants served as members and leaders of a special chapter of the Proud Boys known as the “Ministry of Self-Defense.”

More on Proud Boys: Ex-member claims the group failed to carry out ‘revolution’

This group established a chain of command, chose a time and place for their attack and recruited others who would follow their top-down leadership and who were prepared to engage in physical violence if necessary, according to court documents. Nordean, Pezzola and others gathered at the base of the concrete stairs that led to the doors and windows of the Capitol with many of their co-conspirators and other men they had led to the Capitol.

The group again surged toward the Capitol and overwhelmed officers who had been battling the crowd for nearly an hour. Pezzola smashed open a window allowing the first rioters to enter the Capitol at 2:11 p.m, according to the AP.

During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly applied the enhancement for a federal crime of terrorism to the defendants convictions for destruction of government property.

Local News

ferguson assault weapon ban...

Frank Sumrall

Another judge sides with AG Ferguson Wash. ban of assault weapon sales

A Superior Court judge agreed with AG Bob Ferguson Friday in a ruling that rejected another attempt to block WA’s new law on assault weapon bans.

17 hours ago

Mariners...

Heather Bosch

Why you’ll find it tough to watch today’s Mariners game

"It really just comes down to the business economics," Rayburn said. "There's so much money being offered by these tech giants."

17 hours ago

seattle labor day traffic...

Nate Connors

Consider alternate routes: Navigating Seattle’s Labor Day weekend traffic

There's no way to avoid it, traffic is going to be tough to navigate Labor Day weekend with a host of mega events in the area.

17 hours ago

(MyNorthwest File Photo)...

Frank Sumrall

WA Supreme Court: Unions can no longer block release of state workers’ contact info

The Washington State Supreme Court concluded Thursday unions can no longer block a request for a state employee's contact information.

17 hours ago

state record mahi mahi...

Frank Sumrall

State record set: 21-pound mahi-mahi fish caught off Westport

The 21 pound, 48-inch-long mahi mahi was caught 42 miles off the Washington coast by angler Wade La Fontaine Aug. 25.

17 hours ago

Image: Joe Kennedy, an assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington, ...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

After years of fighting, a praying football coach returns to Bremerton sidelines

An assistant high school football coach in Bremerton who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ex-Proud Boys leader from Auburn sentenced to 18 years in prison