Lumen Field details more food options, new tech for Seahawks season

Fans attending Seahawks games at Lumen Field in Seattle during the 2023 National Football League (NFL) season will not only see more food options, but more ways to get back to their seats to enjoy their tasty treats quicker.

When the Seahawks open the regular season Sunday afternoon against their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams, fans at Lumen Field who don’t like waiting in line will have eight concession locations powered by Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to visit, the most of any sports venue in the world, according to a press package from the team. After inserting a credit card or using Amazon One for entry, fans can simply walk in, select their food and beverage, and walk out without waiting in line, the team says.

The Seahawks were the first NFL team to roll out the automated shop last season, The Seattle Times noted in its coverage. The team said the self-serve system was so efficient that stadium officials will double the number of those “Just Walk Out” shops. Attendants will check IDs if you buy beer at one of the shops, the paper also said.

The venue will feature expanded assisted-checkout options at grab-and-go locations, enabling fans to grab food and beverage of their choice, scan and go.

The team also said that Lumen Field’s First & Goal Hospitality, operated by Levy, has created a new food and beverage program “to shine a light on Seattle’s culinary scene,” called Home Taste Advantage. The program “fosters community connection through an unrivaled collection of nearly 40 local restaurateurs, whose offerings fans will enjoy across the venue,” the release reads.

More than 25 of the restaurant partners serving at the stadium this season are within five miles of the stadium neighborhoods of SODO, Chinatown/International District and Pioneer Square, the Seahawks said. Some of the vendors include Ballard Pizza Company, Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, Din Tai Fung, Ivar’s, Maria Luisa Empanadas, Oberto Specialty Meats, Seattle Chocolate Company, John Howie Restaurants and Tutta Bella.

The program also introduces new signature options, including Big Walt’s Kitchen, featuring hand-breaded, sauced chicken tenders and a chicken sandwich created with legendary former Seahawks player Walter Jones, the team added. Tender sauces will rotate throughout the season and include Bang Bang, Buffalo, Spicy BBQ and Cranberry Orange Glaze. Fans can also expect to see the following culinary options, the team notes:

Versus Dogs: At each Seahawks home game, fans can take a bite out of the competition with specialty hot dogs inspired by the opponent’s hometown. For the home opener vs. the Rams, fans will enjoy the “Cali Dog,” topped with avocado, imitation crab, diced cucumber, shredded nori, and tobiko.

Crab roll dip sandwich: Lumen Field’s newest signature dish features a Macrina Brioche split top bun with buttered Dungeness crab, lemon old bay aioli, celery and chives, and comes paired with a shrimp bisque

House coffee program: From fresh espresso to iced and craft cocktails, new items to highlight Seattle’s coffee culture will include a specialty Chocolate Espresso Martini that will be served at Tapped and Cork and the Ring of Honor Lounge.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently named its “starting lineup” of vegan-friendly NFL stadiums, and Lumen Field scored a spot in the top five, according to a package sent to the press.

Specifically, PETA calls out the venue’s vegan mac and cheese, vegan hot dog, vegan jackfruit curry, vegan nachos and veggie burger as solid options for those looking to eat some meat-free options while cheering on their team.