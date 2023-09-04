Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Lumen Field details more food options, new tech for Seahawks season

Sep 4, 2023, 2:25 PM

Image: Big Walt's Kitchen specializes in chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches created with legendary former Seahawks player Walter Jones. Tender sauces will rotate throughout the season. At each Seahawks home game, fans can take a bite out of the competition with specialty hot dogs from Versus Dogs. They're inspired by the opponent's hometown. The crab roll dip sandwich features a Macrina Brioche split top bun with buttered Dungeness crab, lemon old bay aioli, celery and chives, and comes paired with a shrimp bisque. A specialty Chocolate Espresso Martini will be served at Tapped and Cork and the Ring of Honor Lounge. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks) Lumen Field will serve food from Maria Luisa Empanadas during the 2023 season. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)
Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Fans attending Seahawks games at Lumen Field in Seattle during the 2023 National Football League (NFL) season will not only see more food options, but more ways to get back to their seats to enjoy their tasty treats quicker.

When the Seahawks open the regular season Sunday afternoon against their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams, fans at Lumen Field who don’t like waiting in line will have eight concession locations powered by Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to visit, the most of any sports venue in the world, according to a press package from the team. After inserting a credit card or using Amazon One for entry, fans can simply walk in, select their food and beverage, and walk out without waiting in line, the team says.

The Seahawks were the first NFL team to roll out the automated shop last season, The Seattle Times noted in its coverage. The team said the self-serve system was so efficient that stadium officials will double the number of those “Just Walk Out” shops. Attendants will check IDs if you buy beer at one of the shops, the paper also said.

From 2022: Lumen Field to make beer accessible without a checkout line

The venue will feature expanded assisted-checkout options at grab-and-go locations, enabling fans to grab food and beverage of their choice, scan and go.

The team also said that Lumen Field’s First & Goal Hospitality, operated by Levy, has created a new food and beverage program “to shine a light on Seattle’s culinary scene,” called Home Taste Advantage. The program “fosters community connection through an unrivaled collection of nearly 40 local restaurateurs, whose offerings fans will enjoy across the venue,” the release reads.

More than 25 of the restaurant partners serving at the stadium this season are within five miles of the stadium neighborhoods of SODO, Chinatown/International District and Pioneer Square, the Seahawks said. Some of the vendors include Ballard Pizza Company, Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, Din Tai Fung, Ivar’s, Maria Luisa Empanadas, Oberto Specialty Meats, Seattle Chocolate Company, John Howie Restaurants and Tutta Bella.

More from Lumen Field: Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift’s 1-month-old crowd record

The program also introduces new signature options, including Big Walt’s Kitchen, featuring hand-breaded, sauced chicken tenders and a chicken sandwich created with legendary former Seahawks player Walter Jones, the team added. Tender sauces will rotate throughout the season and include Bang Bang, Buffalo, Spicy BBQ and Cranberry Orange Glaze. Fans can also expect to see the following culinary options, the team notes:

  • Versus Dogs: At each Seahawks home game, fans can take a bite out of the competition with specialty hot dogs inspired by the opponent’s hometown. For the home opener vs. the Rams, fans will enjoy the “Cali Dog,” topped with avocado, imitation crab, diced cucumber, shredded nori, and tobiko.
  • Crab roll dip sandwich: Lumen Field’s newest signature dish features a Macrina Brioche split top bun with buttered Dungeness crab, lemon old bay aioli, celery and chives, and comes paired with a shrimp bisque
  • House coffee program: From fresh espresso to iced and craft cocktails, new items to highlight Seattle’s coffee culture will include a specialty Chocolate Espresso Martini that will be served at Tapped and Cork and the Ring of Honor Lounge.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently named its “starting lineup” of vegan-friendly NFL stadiums, and Lumen Field scored a spot in the top five, according to a package sent to the press.

Top 5 in the NFL: PETA praises Lumen Field for its vegan-friendly food options

Specifically, PETA calls out the venue’s vegan mac and cheese, vegan hot dog, vegan jackfruit curry, vegan nachos and veggie burger as solid options for those looking to eat some meat-free options while cheering on their team.

Local News

Image: Authorities found two adults and two children dead after a fire destroyed a house in Seattle...

KIRO 7 News Staff

2 children, 2 adults, dog found dead after Wallingford house fire

Authorities found two adults and two children dead after a fire destroyed a house in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood on Saturday, according to Seattle Police.

14 hours ago

Image: A vehicle collision closed Interstate 5 South in Seattle on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023....

Steve Coogan

Vehicle driving wrong way led to collision, major backup on I-5 south in Seattle

A multi-vehicle collision closed all lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) south in downtown Seattle Monday morning.

14 hours ago

(Photo from Flickr @JamesGillum)...

Associated Press

Driver in fatal shooting of Washington deputy gets 27 years

A man who drove the getaway car in a stolen firearms trafficking scheme that led to the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s has been sentenced

3 days ago

...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

King and Snohomish Counties struggle as opioid deaths increase

The fentanyl crisis around the sound is gaining speed with no signs of slowing. Both King County and Snohomish County are seeing more people die

3 days ago

steer village idiot...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: The story of a ‘village idiot,’ a large-horned steer and a chop-top Ford

The tale of a 2,200-pound steer (formerly bull) riding shotgun in a chop-top crown vic and a man who refers to himself as the "village idiot."

4 days ago

tacoma city leaders...

Steve Coogan

State police: 2 killed in crash near SR 16 toll plaza in Tacoma

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on State Route 16 eastbound near the toll plaza in Tacoma Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Lumen Field details more food options, new tech for Seahawks season