Olympia school enters lockdown after student brings gun to first day of class

A 15-year-old in Olympia was arrested on the first day of school after bringing a loaded gun to the Capital High School (CHS) campus.

Olympia Police said they got a call from administrators at the high school after they were tipped off that a student arrived on campus with a concealed handgun. Other students at CHS reported seeing the weapon, claiming the teen had the gun tucked in his waistband, according to KIRO 7.

The city’s police department said officers chased the teen through the campus before catching and arresting that student. Classes went on as normal after the campus entered a lockdown.

“Olympia police responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. while classes were in session and took a CHS student into custody for being in possession of a gun on school grounds,” the school wrote in a news alert on its website. “The weapon was found concealed on the student. There were no reports that the weapon was ever displayed, nor were any students or staff threatened with the weapon. Police left the school at approximately 10 a.m.”

The teen was booked into Thurston County juvenile detention for unlawful gun possession on a school campus and for resisting arrest.