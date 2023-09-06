Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Olympia school enters lockdown after student brings gun to first day of class

Sep 6, 2023, 2:01 PM

olympia school lockdown...

Capital High School in Olympia (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 15-year-old in Olympia was arrested on the first day of school after bringing a loaded gun to the Capital High School (CHS) campus.

Olympia Police said they got a call from administrators at the high school after they were tipped off that a student arrived on campus with a concealed handgun. Other students at CHS reported seeing the weapon, claiming the teen had the gun tucked in his waistband, according to KIRO 7.

More on SPD from Jason Rantz: Seattle cop reports own conversation, fears of out-of-context smears

The city’s police department said officers chased the teen through the campus before catching and arresting that student. Classes went on as normal after the campus entered a lockdown.

“Olympia police responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. while classes were in session and took a CHS student into custody for being in possession of a gun on school grounds,” the school wrote in a news alert on its website. “The weapon was found concealed on the student. There were no reports that the weapon was ever displayed, nor were any students or staff threatened with the weapon. Police left the school at approximately 10 a.m.”

The teen was booked into Thurston County juvenile detention for unlawful gun possession on a school campus and for resisting arrest.

Local News

Chinatown city council crime...

Kate Stone

Seattle city council member blasts colleague over crime in Chinatown

Tensions appear to be at a boiling point between two Seattle city councilmembers ahead of Election Day as a community deals with a killer crime wave.

17 hours ago

consent decree...

Frank Sumrall

Consent decree between SPD, City of Seattle to ‘partially’ end

A federal judge ruled two outstanding issues -- officer accountability and police crowd control tactics -- will still need federal oversight.

17 hours ago

Seattle schools...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Public Schools union reaches tentative contract on first day of school

The same day that Seattle Public School students returned to classes, the district also reached a tentative contract agreement with some of their unionized staff. 

17 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Carnation Mayor addresses Tolt Dam false alarms at Seattle City Council meeting

The City of Carnation spoke out about the false Tolt Dam evacuation alarms at Wednesday’s Seattle City Council meeting.

17 hours ago

A person walks across the dock at St. Paul Harbor, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Kodiak, Alaska. Crab...

Associated Press

Alaskan fishers fear another bleak season as crab populations dwindle

Researchers are scrambling to understand crabs' collapse, with seas warmed by climate change as one theory. Preliminary data from this year's survey suggest another year of closed or severely limited fisheries

17 hours ago

Image: Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washin...

Steve Coogan

Joe Kennedy leaves Bremerton High School football coaching job after 1 game

Joe Kennedy's return to the sidelines for the Bremerton High School football team lasted just one game as he resigned from his position as assistant coach.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Olympia school enters lockdown after student brings gun to first day of class