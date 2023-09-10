Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Analysis: UW one of 30 most dangerous campuses in US

Sep 9, 2023, 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

UW violent crime...

University of Washington (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a recently released study that analyzed violent crime  cases on college campuses — rape, murder or manslaughter, aggravated assault and robbery — from 2019-2021, DegreeChoices found the University of Washington (UW) is one of the nation’s 30 most dangerous schools.

UW ranked No. 26 in the number of annual violent crimes, sandwiched between two universities in Texas — Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View (No. 25) and the University of North Texas in Denton (No. 27). The top five most dangerous campuses were University of Michigan at Ann Arbor; Ohio State University; the University of California, Berkeley; Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio and the University of Iowa.

More on UW safety: UW parent distraught over university, police response to sexual assault

The University of Michigan had 1,468 total violent crimes reported during the study’s review period with Ohio State University’s 583 incidents as the next closest.

DegreeChoices reported using Campus Safety and Security data reported to and published by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to analyze violent crimes on campus at public, private, and non-profit universities. The organization selected colleges with a minimum institution size of 500 students with or without on campus housing.

“Both the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and Ohio State University have the highest rates of violent crime because of historic sexual abuse at the hands of university physicians,” the study stated. “Although these egregious acts happened decades ago, they were only properly investigated and reported in the past few years. In both cases, there is evidence that university personnel had been informed of the abuse and had failed to act at the time.”

Campuses with hospitals attached — like UW — can have higher rates of violent crime as hospital staff and students can be in situations where patients lash out and attack, causing an aggravated assault.

Heading into the last school year, a series of violent instances occurred against students. A 21-year-old male was killed in a hit-and-run at the intersection of 16th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street. The next day, four UW students were injured in a shooting and were immediately rushed to UW Medical Center.

“UW must do more to protect its students. Having a few glorified mall cops walk around a couple of blocks, while others sit idly in their souped-up, overpriced vehicles will no longer cut it,” Jacob Renn, a former editor-in-chief for UW’s news outlet, The Daily, wrote. “This also includes a complete overhaul of the UW Alert system. While UW developed UW Alert — a system that disperses information via telecommunication and adjacent platforms regarding emergencies deemed important enough for the UW community — it often does more harm than good.”

Offenses involving forced sex accounted for 60.4% of the total violent crime analyzed between 2019 and 2021, according to DegreeChoice’s findings. Xavier University, University of Michigan, Drexel University in Philadelphia, Ohio State University and Harvard University ranked as the top five schools with the highest rates of reported rape making up the campus’ violent crime. Instances of rape qualified for at least 89.5% of the violent crimes committed at the aforementioned schools, with Xavier University reporting 98.8% of all violent crime was reported cases of rape.

According to The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), one of the largest nonprofit anti-sexual assault nonprofits in the U.S., only 20% of female students aged 18-24 reported sexual assault to law enforcement.

More from UW: University of Washington helps create new tool that may lead to fewer Northwest wildfires

University District, home to UW’s Seattle campus, is safer than just 17% of the cities in Washington. The neighborhood’s crime rates are 191% higher than the national average, according to AreaVibes’ data, with violent crimes occurring at a 73% higher rate than the national average.

“There’s an incident just about every week,” one resident posted on Reddit in a thread last April warning future UW students of crime. “Last week, it was a shooting by someone with a hockey mask on the street that runs parallel to the school. The week before, there was a stabbing in one of the student garages. Find a buddy and don’t walk alone in the evenings if you can help it.”

Local News

Image: Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, looks ...

Steve Coogan

Report: Jay Inslee endorses Bob Ferguson to succeed him as state’s next governor

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday endorsed Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in next year's race for governor, according to a report.

22 hours ago

teen shot bus everett...

Steve Coogan

Man arrested in connection with correctional officer’s shooting death in Snohomish

A Lake Stevens man, 22, was taken into custody Friday for second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in Snohomish.

22 hours ago

The Washington State Cougars take the field against the Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium on O...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Washington State, Oregon State take legal action to decide Pac-12’s fate

The two universities filed a complaint in a court seeking to prevent departing members from getting in the way of rebuilding the disintegrating conference.

22 hours ago

Image: Photo of "The Ascent" by Larry Anderson...

Lisa Brooks

Bonney Lake left stunned, saddened after thieves steal ‘The Ascent’ statue

Under the cover of darkness, Bonney Lake Police say somebody cut the bolts off the statue by nationally acclaimed artist Larry Anderson and hauled it away.

22 hours ago

Trash is strewn along an Interstate 5 freeway on-ramp in Seattle....

Steve Coogan

Wash. litter study details billions of items, millions of pounds of waste per year

Washington's first litter study in nearly 20 years found 37.8 million pounds of waste are littered each year. That's comprised of nearly 7.1 billion items.

22 hours ago

Image: The Everett Police Department said a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waitin...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Kamiak High School student shot at Everett bus stop dies from injuries

A teenager has died after he was shot multiple times while waiting at an Everett bus stop Friday morning.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Analysis: UW one of 30 most dangerous campuses in US