Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf creates new coffee blend with Volcanica

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is pursuing a new venture: FullCaf Metcalf Coffee, which launches alongside the team’s first NFL game Sunday.

Metcalf’s connection to coffee, beyond representing Seattle every Sunday in the fall, began when ESPN announcer Joe Tessitore mistakenly called Metcalf’s first name as “Decaf” during a game, soon erupting throughout social media. What originated as a joke online evolved into a fully caffeinated roast from Volcanica Coffee.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Prison Fellowship — Tessitore and Metcalf’s chosen charities.

“The new caffeinated specialty blend was created to give fans and coffee lovers the same drive that DK has on the field,” a spokesperson with Volcanica Coffee stated in a prepared statement. “As DK said in yesterday’s press conference, ”We’re going to be firing on all cylinders.'”

FullCaf Metcalf Coffee is a blend from Guatemala and Papua New Guinea, distinguishable by its sweet, bold flavor and full-body taste, Volcanica writes on its website.

Metcalf’s receiver running mate and teammate of four years, Tyler Lockett, had his real estate company, LivNServe, become an official sponsor of the Seahawks, making it one of the first partnerships between a player and the team he currently plays for.

A 16-ounce bag costs $24.99, while a three-pound bag costs $74.97, and a five-pound bag costs $118.70.

People in Seattle consume more coffee than almost any other American city, with one group study stating there are 35 coffee shops per 100,000 residents and that Seattle people spend an average of $36 a month on coffee. According to WalletHub, coffee consumption has risen by 14% nationwide since January 2021.