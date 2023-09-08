Close
LOCAL NEWS

Bellevue officer injured escorting Vice President Harris to be released from hospital

Sep 8, 2023, 8:36 AM | Updated: 8:54 am

bellevue officer harris injured...

(Photo from Bellevue Police)

(Photo from Bellevue Police)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Bellevue Police Officer Kevin Bereta, who was injured last month as he was escorting Vice President Kamala Harris in Seattle, is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

Bereta was seriously injured in Seattle when he fell 50 to 60 feet off his motorcycle off the Michigan Street on-ramp while he was on the service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade.

More news: Shooting in Lynnwood park leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

He spent more than three weeks in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center.

Bereta underwent five surgeries for a variety of injuries and is tentatively set for discharge sometime after 10:30 a.m.

Bellevue Police said that there will be a cordon of officers at the entrance of the hospital to show their support as Bereta is discharged from care.

