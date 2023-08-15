Bellevue officer injured after falling off I-5 on-ramp while serving VP Harris’ motorcade

A Bellevue Police Department officer was seriously injured in Seattle when he fell 50 to 60 feet off his motorcycle off the Michigan Street on-ramp while he was on the service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade, the department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department also reported on X that the officer landed in the southbound lanes of I-5 and is currently being treated for his injuries at Harborview Medical Center. He was conscious and alert, Bellevue PD said.

Washington State Patrol has yet to report the cause of the incident, and is currently investigating.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seattle Tuesday to deliver a speech about the climate crisis, the economy, and what the Biden administration is doing to combat both.

