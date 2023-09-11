Close
LOCAL NEWS

Evergreen Public Schools, teachers settle strike and sign contracts

Sep 11, 2023, 3:40 PM

(Photo from Evergreen High School)

(Photo from Evergreen High School)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After a two-week strike, one of state of Washington’s largest school districts restarted classes Monday morning.

Evergreen Public Schools in southwest Washington announced it reached an agreement with the teachers union, which went on strike Aug. 30.

While details were not disclosed, the district said it addresses support for students with special needs, adequate staffing and sufficient planning time for teachers.

We realize the delay to the school year has been inconvenient and stressful for our families and staff,” Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent John Boyd said in a statement. “I want to thank our community for your patience and understanding through this difficult process.

More education news: Joe Kennedy leaves Bremerton High School football coaching job after 1 game

More than 23,500 students are in the district and they were scheduled to start the school year on Aug. 30.

Nearby, the Camas Education Association in Camas was also on strike, delaying classes for 7,000 students in the district. They reached a contract agreement and were able to restart classes last Friday.

The contract included an agreement to limit the number of students per classroom to prevent overcrowding, as well as securing a cost of living adjustment for pay.

“On behalf of the 450 members of the CEA, I wanted to take a few moments to thank you for your support,” Michael Sanchez, CEA Vice President, said in a video update to the community. “You’ve brought us treats and high fives. You’ve honked and waved in support of our teachers. You spoke at school board meetings. You volunteered to help out however you can.”

Elsewhere in the region, Battle Ground Education Association union members voted against striking despite their contract ending Aug. 31.

In an update on their bargaining agreement from Sept. 5, Battle Ground Public Schools said they are working on making “progress toward reaching a new contract.”

