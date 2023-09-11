Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

BB gun found at Capital High in Olympia, 2nd incident in 2 weeks

Sep 11, 2023, 3:48 PM

olympia capital high gun...

Capital High School in Olympia (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A BB gun was found in a toilet at Olympia’s Capital High School Monday morning less than a week after a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to campus.

Olympia Police spokesperson Lt. Paul Lower told KIRO Newsradio five students were questioned after a staff member on patrol saw something going on in one of the boys’ bathrooms. One student was eventually arrested and booked into juvenile hall. The others were released to their parents.

More on Olympia’s Capital High: School enters lockdown after student brings gun to first day of class

Lower said he did not know what the teen intended to do with the gun, but claimed the two incidents do not appear to be related.

“This investigation appears to be unrelated to the matter last week,” Lower told KIRO Newsradio. “With this second incident having occurred, our officers are going to keep as much of a presence around that school as we’re able to.”

A modified lockout occurred, barring anyone from entering or exiting the campus, but students were able to carry on with classes.

Olympia School District leadership has scheduled a Zoom meeting this evening to address student safety and the recent events at Capital High School.

“The intent of this meeting is to share steps the district will be taking as we move forward to help ensure the safety of both our students and staff,” the school wrote on its website in an update for students and families.

More on threats on school campuses: Uvalde gunman’s cousin is arrested over making a school shooting threat, court records say

The Zoom meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday and can be accessed via this link.

Local News

teachers settle strikes...

L.B. Gilbert

Evergreen Public Schools, teachers settle strike and sign contracts

After a 2-week strike, one of Washington's largest school districts restarted classes Monday morning.

16 hours ago

The M/V Wenatchee, one of WSDOT Ferries Division's three Jumbo Mark II Class vessels. (Photo from F...

Micki Gamez

Wash. ferry’s biggest vessels starting their electrification makeover

WSF is starting the long and expensive process of electrifying their boats, with one already being taken to a shipyard for conversion.

16 hours ago

The Washington State Cougars take the field against the Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium on O...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Judge rules for Washington State, Oregon State; departing Pac-12 schools can’t meet

The two universities filed a complaint in a court seeking to prevent departing members from getting in the way of rebuilding the disintegrating conference.

16 hours ago

A memorial grows for the pedestrian killed when she was hit by a Seattle police cruiser in January....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Bodycam video released of Seattle police officer’s out-of-context statements

A Seattle police officer turned himself in for a comment he made when his bodycam was accidentally turned on.

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

7 current and former UW rowers earn medals at World Rowing Championships

Seven current and former University of Washington rowers earned medals at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia this past week, said the UW in a news release.

16 hours ago

FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New Yor...

Associated Press

The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska

From ground zero to small towns, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with moments of silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks 22 years before.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

BB gun found at Capital High in Olympia, 2nd incident in 2 weeks