BB gun found at Capital High in Olympia, 2nd incident in 2 weeks

A BB gun was found in a toilet at Olympia’s Capital High School Monday morning less than a week after a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to campus.

Olympia Police spokesperson Lt. Paul Lower told KIRO Newsradio five students were questioned after a staff member on patrol saw something going on in one of the boys’ bathrooms. One student was eventually arrested and booked into juvenile hall. The others were released to their parents.

Lower said he did not know what the teen intended to do with the gun, but claimed the two incidents do not appear to be related.

“This investigation appears to be unrelated to the matter last week,” Lower told KIRO Newsradio. “With this second incident having occurred, our officers are going to keep as much of a presence around that school as we’re able to.”

A modified lockout occurred, barring anyone from entering or exiting the campus, but students were able to carry on with classes.

Olympia School District leadership has scheduled a Zoom meeting this evening to address student safety and the recent events at Capital High School.

“The intent of this meeting is to share steps the district will be taking as we move forward to help ensure the safety of both our students and staff,” the school wrote on its website in an update for students and families.

The Zoom meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday and can be accessed via this link.