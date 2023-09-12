Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Suspect arrested in shooting of man trying to help deer cross the road

Sep 12, 2023, 10:43 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

Deer crossing roads can often cause accidents. (Getty Images)...

Deer crossing roads can often cause accidents. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

A man was arrested in the case of a Snohomish County corrections officer who was shot and killed while helping deer cross the road.

According to probable cause documents, the man and his wife were trying to slow traffic on South Machias Road in unincorporated Snohomish County on the evening of Sept. 7 to help the deer cross safely.

The victim’s wife said she had her back to her husband as she was attempting to slow traffic going southbound while her husband was attempting to slow traffic going northbound.

According to the documents, she then heard what she described as a “pop” and turned around to find her husband lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his chest as two cars sped past.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from a restaurant a short distance away from the shooting that showed what appeared to be a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee followed by a silver or light-colored four-door sedan driving past. This area is just southwest of Doc’s Riverside Taphouse.

On Sept. 8, an off-duty deputy spotted a car matching the description provided in a sheriff’s office bulletin. Deputies and a Lake Stevens officer responded and took the suspect into custody.

Probable cause documents say that the suspect admitted to shooting someone.

Person found dead in Silverdale home, sheriff investigating ‘suspicious death’

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Silverdale, with Kitsap County detectives looking into a person found by a family member dead in their home.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a person was found dead inside a home on Kensington Lane just before 7 p.m. Monday.

More crime news: Officer in Edmonds hit with personal car during theft

The identity of the person has not been released, and no other details are available.

Bremerton police detectives are assisting with the case.

Crime Blotter

hit officer car edomonds...

L.B. Gilbert

Officer in Edmonds hit with personal car during theft

An off-duty Seattle police officer is recovering from injuries after he was hit by his personal car by a thief when he interrupted a car prowl in Edmonds.

1 day ago

UW violent crime...

Frank Sumrall

Analysis: UW one of 30 most dangerous campuses in US

Offenses involving forced sex accounted for 60.4% of the total violent crime analyzed between 2019 and 2021.

3 days ago

Snohomish man shot dead...

Steve Coogan

Man arrested in connection with correctional officer’s shooting death in Snohomish

A Lake Stevens man, 22, was taken into custody Friday for second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in Snohomish.

3 days ago

shooting south park police...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle police investigating fatal shooting in South Park

In Seattle's South Park neighborhood Thursday morning, a man was shot and left for dead.

5 days ago

monroe gun shop smashed...

L.B. Gilbert

Gun shop in Monroe smashed with car, police investigating burglary

Police in Monroe are working to catch suspects who smashed a car into the front of a gun shop in Monroe, Wash., Wednesday morning.

6 days ago

shooting lynnwood park...

L.B. Gilbert

Shooting in Lynnwood park leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Lynnwood police were called to a park Monday night to reports of a shooting, finding one person dead and at least two others hurt.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Suspect arrested in shooting of man trying to help deer cross the road