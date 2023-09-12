Suspect arrested in shooting of man trying to help deer cross the road

Investigators obtained surveillance video from a restaurant a short distance away from the shooting that showed what appeared to be a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee followed by a silver or light-colored four-door sedan driving past. This area is just southwest of Doc’s Riverside Taphouse. On Sept. 8, an off-duty deputy spotted a car matching the description provided in a sheriff’s office bulletin. Deputies and a Lake Stevens officer responded and took the suspect into custody. Probable cause documents say that the suspect admitted to shooting someone. Person found dead in Silverdale home, sheriff investigating ‘suspicious death’

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Silverdale, with Kitsap County detectives looking into a person found by a family member dead in their home.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a person was found dead inside a home on Kensington Lane just before 7 p.m. Monday.

The identity of the person has not been released, and no other details are available.

Bremerton police detectives are assisting with the case.