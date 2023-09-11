Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Officer in Edmonds hit with personal car during theft

Sep 11, 2023, 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:35 am

hit officer car edomonds...

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An off-duty Seattle police officer is recovering from injuries after he was hit by his personal car by a thief when he interrupted a car prowl in Edmonds.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Edmonds Police responded to an apartment complex off of 95th Place West to reports of an interrupted car prowl.

More crime news: UW one of 30 most dangerous campuses in US

According to police, the off-duty Seattle Police Department officer interrupted someone who was prowling around his car. As the thief tried to steal the vehicle, they hit him with his car as the suspect drove away.

The officer then fired a single shot at the suspect during the incident. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The officer’s car was found in Burien.

The officer only has minor injuries, and no arrests have been made. Edmonds Police are searching for the suspect.

Police are investigating if he used a personal firearm or a department-owned firearm during the incident.

Contributing: Sam Campbell

