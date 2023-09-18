Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: New research confirms what we all know about school lunches

Sep 18, 2023, 8:08 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

school lunches research...

CORRECTS DAY/DATE TO FRIDAY, FEB. 10, 2023 INSTEAD OF SATURDAY, FEB. 11 - Seventh graders sit together in the cafeteria during their lunch break at a public school, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have helped curb obesity among America’s children _ even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, according to a study published Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

From time to time, we’ll hear about scientific studies that, after careful research, will rediscover something everybody knew 50 years ago.

At Texas A&M, grad student researchers looking for ways to get kids to eat vegetables actually sorted through the uneaten food tossed out by 8,500-grade school kids.


More from Dave Ross: Mitt Romney leaving politics unveils an intimidating truth

They compared the amount of waste with the menu choices that day, and they found that when you serve broccoli alongside a burger, the broccoli can’t compete and ends up in the trash.

But if instead you put the broccoli next to, say, a bologna sandwich, suddenly the vegetable gets eaten.

In conclusion, always pair broccoli with something worse. I believe a graduate student just got his PhD

A University of Minnesota psychologist found an even more effective strategy. When the kids went through the lunch line, she just gave them the vegetables and sent them off to their tables. Kids were so hungry they ate four times as many vegetables.

Of course, as I recall, grade schools figured all this out 50 years ago. I don’t think they served any entree that could compete with the vegetables. When they handed out the menu for the entrees each week, the idea wasn’t to tempt you, it was to warn you that this is what the lunch lady has made, so be prepared to eat it.

Today, of course, with the pizza and the tacos and the nuggets that schools tend to serve, the farmers might as well take their vegetables directly to the landfills. It will save a lot of time.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Which type of apple is best? We did a taste test live on air to see for ourselves!

With Fall here it’s now apple season! But which apple tastes the best? We did a live test on air to see for ourselves!

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Now hiring: Beat Reporters for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, would you take the job?

Micki joins Seattle’s Morning News this morning to discuss some new roles available at a newspaper: beat reporters for T-Swift and Queen-B! Would you want to take these roles? Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM!

4 days ago

FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, heads to a vot...

Dave Ross

Ross: Mitt Romney leaving politics unveils an intimidating truth

Mitt Romney that he will not run for reelection in 2024. Kind of a surprise since he’s only 76. Which, as Senators go, is barely middle age.

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How cars are listening to your conversations

KIRO Newsradio’s Micki Gamez joined Seattle’s Morning News with a disturbing report about how cars are listening to all of your conversations. Listen to the explanation on Wednesday’s Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News weekdays from 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or […]

5 days ago

parking sodo...

Dave Ross

Ross: Parking duplicity or an honest mix-up in SoDo

We recently went to see the Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Sodo, which is right next to a parking lot that charges $15 for two hours.

5 days ago

police woman killed comments...

L.B. Gilbert

Gee & Ursula: Police culture to blame for comments on woman killed by SPD car

Controversial body camera footage from an SPD officer responding to the scene of a woman killed in a crosswalk was released Monday. 

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ross: New research confirms what we all know about school lunches