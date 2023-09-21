Close
LOCAL NEWS

2 killed in accident on I-5 in Lakewood involving a van and flying tire

Sep 21, 2023, 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:44 am

I-5 Lakewood crash...

I-5 Lakewood crash. (WSDOT Tacoma)

(WSDOT Tacoma)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two people were killed in an accident on I-5 in Lakewood Thursday morning involving a van and a tire on the highway.

“When we arrived on the scene, we were made aware that one person was deceased as a result of a tire coming through the windshield of a large van,” reported Trooper John Dattilo of the Washington State Patrol.

A second person died at the hospital.

The crash involved a van with eight people inside.

The collision happened when a tire flew through the windshield of the van, striking the occupants inside. Police do not know where the tire came from. No other vehicles were involved.

“We’re going to reach out to the public to try to determine where the tire may have come from, what kind of vehicle it may have come off of,” Dattilo said.

The other five people in the van were not hurt.

A backup of 12 miles continues on I-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News

