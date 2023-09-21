Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Public Utilities wants customers to voluntarily conserve water

Sep 21, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

seattle water...

Seattle depends on mountain reservoirs for its water. (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) claimed we are in a bit of a water crisis and wants residents to conserve.

It’s been a dry summer and coupled with a potential delay in late fall rains, SPU wants to make sure we have enough water for both humans and fish.

“Everyone can help by doing things such as taking shorter or fewer showers, stopping lawn watering, washing only full loads of laundry and dishes, and fixing water leaks, especially running toilets,” said Anna Dyer, SPU water conservation manager, on the utility’s website.

The weather: Count out 80-degree days in Seattle as El Niño arrives

Every day, SPU calculates how many millions of gallons of water the region, as a whole, used that day. Then, every Monday, the utility provides an average daily water consumption number based on the last seven days.

The good news is that Seattle water customers have a history of responding to conservation requests. Over the last 40 years, the regional water system has grown from serving 1 to 1.5 million customers but, despite this population growth, the city uses the same amount of water we did in the 1950s.

“Our customers do a great job using water wisely every day,” said Dyer. “We’re just asking them to do a little more right now until our water supply improves.”

As of Monday, September 18, the region is averaging about 149 million gallons per day (mgd) of water use. This includes water consumed by Seattle residents and businesses, plus consumption amounts for customers who receive Seattle Water through other cities and water districts in King County.

“Despite the warm spring and dry summer, I’m glad we were able to manage the system in a way that allowed our customers to enjoy using water this summer,” said Elizabeth Garcia, water resources planner at SPU. “But with the continued dry weather forecasted this fall, we must take action now to stretch the region’s water supply.”

More on WA’s drinking water: Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ discovered in drinking water all over Washington

SPU said the goal is to drop the average water consumption for the region to 100 mgd and to keep it at or below that level until we get enough rain to refill the mountain reservoirs sufficiently.

“If we work together to reduce water use in our homes, businesses, and outside, we can meet this goal,” Dyer said.

The City of Bothell also gets its water from SPU.

Local News

murdoch...

David Bauder, The Associated Press

Rupert Murdoch, whose creation of Fox News made him a force in American politics, is stepping down

Murdoch inherited a newspaper in Adelaide, Australia, from his father in 1952 and eventually built a news and entertainment enterprise.

32 minutes ago

fish truck I-5...

KIRO 7 News Staff

‘Roll up your windows’: Overturned fish truck causes stinky mess on I-5 in Marysville

All lanes of northbound I-5 through Marysville just south of SR 531 were blocked after a fish truck overturned, leaving a mess of smashed fish behind.

4 hours ago

crime youth people...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle police chief asked to suspend officer for offensive comments

After lengthy discussion, members of Seattle's Community Police Commission have asked Police Chief Adrian Diaz to suspend officer Dan Auderer, who was heard laughing and making rude comments about a woman struck and killed by a police car in January.

5 hours ago

I-5 Lakewood crash...

Bill Kaczaraba

2 Shelton men killed in accident on I-5 in Lakewood involving a van and flying tire

Two people were killed in an accident on I-5 in Lakewood involving a van and a tire on the highway this morning.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks run onto the field during team introductions before an NFL football game against t...

Feliks Banel

Memories of the magical 2013 Seahawks season refuse to fade

Sometimes, we can't help but look back at Seahawks history. It was a decade ago when the magical 2013 season unfolded and culminated in a Super Bowl title.

6 hours ago

tokitae killer whale...

Heather Bosch

Beloved killer whale Tokitae’s ashes to be laid to rest in Puget Sound

The Lummi Nation, which considers whales family, plans to welcome the killer whale Tokitae in a private, traditional ceremony.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Seattle Public Utilities wants customers to voluntarily conserve water