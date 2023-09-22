Close
LOCAL NEWS

First lady Jill Biden attends events in Seattle area; expect some traffic delays

Sep 22, 2023, 12:41 PM | Updated: 1:13 pm

First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event with the National Education Association on the White House campus, on July 4, 2023, in Washington. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

First lady Jill Biden will make a public appearance in Seattle at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (Fred Hutch) near Lake Union Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from her office, the visit is part of the Biden Administration’s Unity Agenda and Cancer Moonshot. While at the Seattle event, she is expected “to highlight the importance of supporting cancer survivors through specialized care and research, including survivors of childhood cancers and breast cancer.”

Upon her arrival at Fred Hutch, around 2 p.m., Biden will tour the laboratory of Dr. Cyrus Ghajar. Dr. Ghajar and a few members of his research team will discuss their work, which is focused on metastatic breast cancer among breast cancer survivors and is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, according to Biden’s office.

In February 2022, President Joe Biden and the first lady, who has a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware, reignited the Cancer Moonshot and, as her office reported, set a new national goal: “If we work together, we can cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.”

The first lady will be joined on the Fred Hutch tour by King County Executive Dow Constantine, President and Director of Fred Hutch, Dr. Thomas Lynch, and Chair of the Board of Directors of Fred Hutch, Leigh Morgan.

First lady’s agenda in Western Washington

After her appearance in Seattle, her motorcade will travel north to Shoreline for a fundraising event around 4 p.m.

Later, she will attend another fundraiser on Mercer Island around 6 p.m.

She is expected to depart the area from Boeing field around 7:30 p.m., about 24 hours after she arrived in the Pacific Northwest.

KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Nate Connors said those on the road should expect intermittent rolling slowdowns and closures throughout the afternoon while the first lady’s motorcade zig zags throughout the Puget Sound area.

Jill Biden is expected to travel south Friday night and on Saturday will deliver remarks at political events in Los Angeles and San Diego.

