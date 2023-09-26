West Seattle man with dementia, 86, still missing after over a week

The family of an 86-year-old West Seattle man who recently was diagnosed with dementia is asking for the public’s help in finding him after he went missing last week.

James Price has been missing since Sept. 18. His stepson, Rich Cassady, said Price told his wife he was going to the neighbor’s house a few doors down to pick plums.

Wash. hospitals in capacity crisis: Beds per capita are the worst in US

“For several months there, there have been concerns about him easily getting confused and forgetting things that were just said, or you know, things that you normally wouldn’t forget,” Cassady told KIRO Newsradio. “They ran tests and they came back negative until just recently (when) he registered high enough on their scale (for dementia) just this month.”

Price is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has a crooked walk due to a spinal injury and is hard of hearing. He was last seen wearing a blue ski jacket with no hood and blue or black jeans. He does not have a phone or a car and usually uses public transportation.

Video from a neighbor’s door camera is available, but it did not reveal any pertinent information about Price’s whereabouts.

“One of our neighbors had a video camera from their door. (Price) should have shown up on that video camera walking to get plums. But he didn’t show up on that video camera so it’s just really a mystery,” Cassady added.

More on Wash. missing persons: Snoqualmie Police find body of missing hiker, 20, on Little Si

Cassady asked the public to call 911 if anyone thought they might have seen him.