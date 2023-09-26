Close
LOCAL NEWS

West Seattle man with dementia, 86, still missing after over a week

Sep 26, 2023, 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:47 pm

west seattle dementia...

James Price, 86 (Photo from Washington State Patrol)

(Photo from Washington State Patrol)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The family of an 86-year-old West Seattle man who recently was diagnosed with dementia is asking for the public’s help in finding him after he went missing last week.

James Price has been missing since Sept. 18. His stepson, Rich Cassady, said Price told his wife he was going to the neighbor’s house a few doors down to pick plums.

“For several months there, there have been concerns about him easily getting confused and forgetting things that were just said, or you know, things that you normally wouldn’t forget,” Cassady told KIRO Newsradio. “They ran tests and they came back negative until just recently (when) he registered high enough on their scale (for dementia) just this month.”

Price is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has a crooked walk due to a spinal injury and is hard of hearing. He was last seen wearing a blue ski jacket with no hood and blue or black jeans. He does not have a phone or a car and usually uses public transportation.

Video from a neighbor’s door camera is available, but it did not reveal any pertinent information about Price’s whereabouts.

“One of our neighbors had a video camera from their door. (Price) should have shown up on that video camera walking to get plums. But he didn’t show up on that video camera so it’s just really a mystery,” Cassady added.

Cassady asked the public to call 911 if anyone thought they might have seen him.

