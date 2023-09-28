Everett Police Chief calls it quits at city council meeting

Wednesday night’s Everett City Council meeting started off with some big news: Police Chief Dan Templeman announced his resignation, effective Oct. 31.

“I want to say it has been a privilege to serve the Everett community for the past 31 years,” Templeman said as he submitted his resignation to the council. “Over the course of my three decades working for Everett, I’ve had the opportunity to serve in many different capacities, including my first assignment working graveyard patrol in the Riverside neighborhood of North Everett.”

Templeman was named chief in June 2014, when he was chosen to replace Chief Kathy Atwood, who retired.

In his address, the Chief referenced the changes he has served through during his time on the force.

“In 1992, when I started, I never would have imagined our department going through a global pandemic, historic police reform, and unimaginable tragedy within our own agency,” Templeman said. “But most remarkable, through it all, the Everett Police Department has adapted to these challenges and stood tall as we navigated those challenges together.”

More news: Jury finds man guilty of murdering Everett officer Dan Rocha

Following the remarks, Chief Templeman received a standing ovation from the entire city council and everyone in attendance at the meeting.

Mayor Cassie Franklin wiped away a tear as she accepted his resignation, calling Templeman one of the most respected police chiefs in the state, if not the country.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with you,” said Franklin as she acknowledged, “no one deserves retirement more than you.” Then she added, “But man, I wish you could stay.”

It’s not yet known who will replace Templeman, but Mayor Franklin said he has left the department “in really good hands,” acknowledging his chain of command.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa