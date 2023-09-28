Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: The highs and lows of the second 2024 Republican debate

Sep 28, 2023, 8:02 AM | Updated: 9:28 am

republican debate...

Republican presidential candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, right, both speaking during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX Business Network and Univision, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

As you’ve heard by now, there was considerable chaos during last night’s debate, including an argument between Tim Scott and Nikki Haley over the expensive curtains in her office.

You can listen to it yourself; good luck making out any coherent words in the cacophony of yelling.

More from Dave Ross: Planes are noisy, so are babies; what’s the big deal?

I’d rather be on a plane next to a shrieking baby. But there were also some moments that restored my faith in humanity.

Here’s Ron DeSantis talking about joining the military because of 9/11:

“And it affected my life because I ended up joining the military as a result of that. I’ve been a blue-collar kid, minimum wage out of Dunedin, Florida. I ended up getting through Yale and Harvard Law School and somehow came out more conservative than when I went in. And that is not easy to do,” DeSantis said. “I had a lot of opportunities to make money, but I wanted to serve, and I’ll never forget coming back on the plane from Iraq, landing in Coronado, California, North Island, and feeling that breeze up the Pacific Ocean and saying, ‘You know what, I am lucky to have been born an American.’

“And I think being able to serve, and I’ll be the first president elected since 1988 [who] has actually served overseas in a war,” DeSantis continued. “I think that’s going to help me as Commander in Chief, to know how you see these issues and understand that there are real lives at stake for people that wear the uniform.”

Having journeyed to Baghdad briefly as an unarmed civilian at about the same time as DeSantis, it was a pretty dicey situation, as I recall. The people of Baghdad did not love us. Soldiers were targets. And a president needs to understand what a war does to the people who fight it.

DeSantis was also willing to say publicly that we should never have invaded. Pretty gutsy for a Republican.

Now, I’m not sure why his empathy doesn’t seem to include helping more Floridians get health insurance, but no one’s perfect.

And there was this moment when Chris Christie suggested that his fellow pro-life Republicans show a little more consistency.

“I think we fought hard against Roe v. Wade for decades to say that states should make these decisions. So we’re going to have those fights in the States, but what you need is a leader who could talk to people and make them understand that if you’re pro-life, you have to be pro-life for the entire life, not just the nine months in the womb,” Christe said. “And we talked a lot about fentanyl tonight, and we haven’t spoken one moment about treatment. But we need to make sure that for the drug-addicted 16-year-old on the floor of the county lockup, her life is precious to.”

That drew some applause from the audience, but not very much. And as for the other candidates, in a debate where no one was shy about making themselves heard, no one was clamoring to agree with Christie on that.

I’ll be curious to see if he tries to make that point again in the next debate, assuming he makes the cut. At last check, he was polling at 2.9%.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Gee goes off on kids who don’t call or text their parents back

Gee goes off on kids not texting their parents back! We’ve also heard of some new phone etiquette rules, which are: 1) Text before you call 2) Don’t bother with voicemail, just send a text 3) Don’t get upset if someone doesn’t pick up your call. 4) Facts are for texts, emotions are for calls. […]

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why are electric scooters being banned from Tacoma and is Seattle next?

Tacoma will be banning electric rental scooters, will this come to Seattle next? How do we feel about electric scooters?

1 day ago

baby plane...

Dave Ross

Ross: Planes are noisy, so are babies; what’s the big deal?

The issue of airborne babies keeps coming up, and as far as I can tell, the reason it keeps coming up is that reporters find themselves near a baby on a plane

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Should babies be banned from some commercial flights?

Ursula joins Seattles Morning News to ask, should we ban babies form some flights? There is already an airline in Europe that has floated this idea, but could something like this be feasible in the US?

2 days ago

retail theft...

Dave Ross

Ross: Seattle has a serious problem, not enough castles

I’m just back from a tour of Eastern Canada, and of course, when you visit other cities, you compare them with your own.

2 days ago

Image: A photo from Seattle's Southpaw Barbershop (Photo courtesy of Tommy Andrade via KIRO Newsrad...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: Ex-Tesla engineer becomes barber who cuts foster kids’ hair for free

I recently had Tommy Andrade on KIRO Nights to chat about something very unique he and his co-owner have started doing at Southpaw Barber Shop in Seattle.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ross: The highs and lows of the second 2024 Republican debate