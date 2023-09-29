Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UNCATEGORIZED

SR 520 bridge closed for weekend for work on Montlake Lid

Sep 29, 2023, 12:10 PM

montlake construction SR 520 closed...

Construction on the Montlake Lid project will be a hassle for drivers in the area (Photo from Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo from Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing both directions of the State Route 520 bridge over Lake Washington this weekend.

The closure, between Interstate 5 and 92nd Avenue NE, begins Friday night at 12 a.m. through Monday morning at 5 a.m.

More on SR 520: Montlake lid project one step closer to finish line after this weekend

WSDOT will open one lane in each direction for drivers heading to the Seattle Mariners games on Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The closure is happening as contractors work to pave portions of the mainline and work on utilities beneath the Montlake Lid.

There are still several months of work left on the Montlake Lid portion of the SR 520 expansion project; work on the Montlake Lid is scheduled to wrap up by early 2024.

WSDOT has an estimated four more closures of SR 520 as work continues and another three closures of Montlake Boulevard.

Uncategorized

(File photo)...

L.B. Gilbert

NLRB files complaint against Amazon for unlawful confidentiality agreement

A new complaint from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB ) is accusing Amazon of requiring some corporate employees to sign an unlawful confidentiality agreement. The complaint states Amazon had required a former employee from its drone project, Amazon Prime Air, to sign an agreement that forbade discussion of information regarding Amazon, whether or not […]

17 days ago

Image: As of Saturday, Aug. 12, SR 20 North Cascades Highway remains closed between Newhalem (milep...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle City Light voices concerns as Sourdough fire threatens infrastructure, 5% contained

Wildland firefighters continue to fight the flames being emitted from the Sourdough fire near Ross Lake. The fire broke out on July 29.

2 months ago

king county metro audit...

Frank Sumrall

Audit: King County Metro struggling with meeting project deadlines

The King County Auditor’s Office released a report claiming King County Metro consistently fails to meet deadlines on capital projects.

2 months ago

Image: Seattle Police cars...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Seattle sees violent start to All-Star Week

Seattle sees a violent start to All-Star Week as three people were shot and killed within 12 hours.

3 months ago

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown...

Bill Kaczaraba

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announces resignation

Nick Brown, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, announced his resignation Tuesday morning.

3 months ago

A Seattle Police Department vehicle in Green Lake...

KIRO 7 News

Seattle man arrested with about 10,000 files of child porn

Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday with approximately 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material, according to the Seattle Police Department.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

SR 520 bridge closed for weekend for work on Montlake Lid