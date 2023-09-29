SR 520 bridge closed for weekend for work on Montlake Lid

The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing both directions of the State Route 520 bridge over Lake Washington this weekend.

The closure, between Interstate 5 and 92nd Avenue NE, begins Friday night at 12 a.m. through Monday morning at 5 a.m.

More on SR 520: Montlake lid project one step closer to finish line after this weekend

WSDOT will open one lane in each direction for drivers heading to the Seattle Mariners games on Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The closure is happening as contractors work to pave portions of the mainline and work on utilities beneath the Montlake Lid.

There are still several months of work left on the Montlake Lid portion of the SR 520 expansion project; work on the Montlake Lid is scheduled to wrap up by early 2024.

WSDOT has an estimated four more closures of SR 520 as work continues and another three closures of Montlake Boulevard.

