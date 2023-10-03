Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Family settles wrongful death lawsuit with Seattle for $1.8M

Oct 3, 2023, 7:07 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

lawsuit wrongful death...

A driver prepares to leave after transporting a patient into an ambulance at Life Care Center. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The family of a man who died of a heart attack after first responders delayed responding to the incident reached a $1.8M settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit with the City of Seattle, their attorney reported.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) confirmed a settlement was reached in a prepared statement emailed to KIRO Newsradio Tuesday morning, but it did not reveal any dollar figure amounts.

On Nov. 2 2021, paramedics waited 13 minutes to go into William Yurek’s home, which was mistakenly listed as hostile to responders. Yurek’s 13-year-old son called 911 twice that day reporting his 46-year-old father was experiencing chest pains and having trouble breathing.

More news: New lawsuit filed in fatal 2022 Whidbey Island plane crash

The family originally sued the city for $10 million, and now, after the $1.8M settlement, the family’s attorney, Mark Lindquist, said despite losing Yurek, the policy that kept medics outside has been rectified.

“The family wanted justice and accountability,” their attorney, Mark Lindquist, said. “They are pleased the case was resolved justly and fairly. Additionally, we are pleased the city took steps to fix this issue so it won’t happen again.”

Lindquist explained Yurek’s address was on a list of addresses belonging to people who have been combative with law enforcement. When paramedics encounter any of these addresses, they must wait for a police escort before entering the building. A previous tenant had been on the outdated list.

“SFD has since changed its operating guidelines and procedures for occupancy notes so they have an expiration date to get reviewed and renewed,” the department said as part of its statement to KIRO Newsradio. “While occupancy notes are generally set to expire after 365 days, those pertaining to individuals are on a 180-day timeline.

“Additionally, caution notes about the need for (Seattle Police Department) assistance due to violent or threatening behavior are to be verified after every response dispatched to the address,” the statement continued. “Lastly, a caution note is to be removed if SFD learns the occupant no longer lives at the address.”

Looking back at what happened that day

“The list was wrong. The list hadn’t been updated,” Lindquist said in an interview when the lawsuit was first announced. “A previous tenant had been hostile to first responders, but Mr. Yurek had never been. He should not have been on the list.”

Medics eventually violated protocol and entered the home, trying CPR and a defibrillator but were unable to save Yurek.

Lindquist said if help had come a few minutes sooner, Yurek may still be here today.

“Medical experts will tell you that every minute medical aid is delayed in a situation like this reduces the chances of survival by 7 to 10%,” he said. “Doctors and experts have looked at this and believe Mr. Yurek would have had a very good chance of survival if the medics had administered aid as soon as they arrived. Every single minute counts in a cardiac arrest situation, and there was a 13-minute delay here.”

“SFD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of all Seattle neighbors, and we will continue to improve practices and update approaches to keep residents and firefighters safe,” the conclusion to SFD’s statement to KIRO Newsradio read.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio; Steve Coogan

Local News

alarm...

Ted Buehner

This is why your phone alarm will go off Wednesday morning

A nationwide broadcast of the National Emergency Alert Test will be conducted by FEMA and the Federal Communications Committee (FCC).

2 hours ago

Washington wildfires...

Bill Kaczaraba

UW prof.: Fighting climate change woefully underfunded

A University of Washington environmental professor says the federal government needs to dramatically increase money to fund research on how climate change impacts health.

2 hours ago

snow plow...

Frank Sumrall

Who will join Plowie McPlowface as Lynnwood snow plow naming contest returns

Some current snow plow names from previous contest winners include Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski, Sir Plows-A-Lot and Betty Whiteout.

4 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma parents allege school workers physically assaulted children, including son with autism

A Tacoma mother and father accused workers with Tacoma Public Schools of physically assaulting their children multiple times, including the father’s son with autism.

4 hours ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the introduction of the integration of Microsoft Bing sea...

Suman Naishadham, Associated Press

Microsoft CEO says unfair practices by Google led to its dominance as a search engine

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Monday that unfair tactics used by Google led to its dominance as a search engine, tactics that in turn have thwarted his company’s rival program, Bing.

5 hours ago

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)...

L.B. Gilbert

2 semis crash on I-5 early Tuesday, delaying morning commuters

Two crashes on northbound Interstate 5 have snarled traffic for Tuesday morning commuters as crews work to clear the semis.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Family settles wrongful death lawsuit with Seattle for $1.8M