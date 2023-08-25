Three lawsuits filed in fatal 2022 Whidbey Island plane crash

Three new lawsuits have now been filed against the operators and manufacturers of a seaplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last year, killing 10 people.

Representatives of the victims allege in one lawsuit the crash was “entirely preventable” and that the aircraft should have been inspected and maintained more thoroughly.

The September 4, 2o22 crash into Mutiny Bay killed nine adults and a child.

The lawsuit, filed August 22, holds that Renton-based Northwest Seaplanes, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, Viking Air Limited, Friday Harbor, and several other aviation companies are liable for damages in the crash.

A preliminary investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found a component of the plane’s horizontal tail had come apart, leaving the pilot with no control.

Jennifer Homendy, the 44th member of NTSB, is requesting the FAA and its Canadian counterparts to require all operators of de Havilland Canada DHC-3 planes to inspect a device in the tail that came apart in the plane that crashed.

“The potential for a catastrophic loss of control of another airplane warrants immediate and mandatory action,” Homendy said. “Our recommendation is that they look at the horizontal stabilizer actuator lock ring and make sure that it’s in place and secure.”

Approximately 65 of these planes operate in the U.S., including many of them in the Puget Sound region.

The lawsuits all allege that the defendants should have maintained and inspected the aircraft and had a duty to ensure a safe flight.

The companies named in the suit have not yet publicly responded.

A statement was released to KIRO 7 from SGB, the law firm representing the families of the victims:

Out of respect for the families who continue to grieve their loved ones, we are limiting our remarks on this case but can refer you to the attached complaint. We appreciate your understanding.

