Suspects wanted for Poulsbo murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Deputies in Kitsap County are looking for two men in their mid-to-late 20s wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Poulsbo early Tuesday. They’re wanted for first-degree murder, and authorities describe them as armed and dangerous.

Authorities are looking for two suspects, Caleb R. Sloan, 29, and Aksel J. Strom, 26. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page Tuesday morning they believe the victim knew his attackers.

The search started after someone reported a gunshot near the corner of Lincoln Road and Big Rock Lane in Poulsbo. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies found a man unresponsive. Despite deputies performing first aid on the man, he died at the scene.

KCSO Detectives are on scene of an active homicide investigation in the 3100 block of Lincoln Rd NE. Temporary Felony Murder warrants have been issued for the arrest of 29 year old CALEB R SLOAN and 26 year old AKSEL J STROM. Call 911 if you have information on their location. pic.twitter.com/pnlhsS3qo8 — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) October 3, 2023

Sloan is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Strom is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are telling anyone who sees the suspects not to approach them and to call 911 instead. Tips may also be emailed to kcsotips@kitsap.gov.