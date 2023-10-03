Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Suspects wanted for Poulsbo murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Oct 3, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 10:19 am

armed dangerous poulsbo...

(Photo from Kitsap County Sheriff)

(Photo from Kitsap County Sheriff)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Deputies in Kitsap County are looking for two men in their mid-to-late 20s wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Poulsbo early Tuesday. They’re wanted for first-degree murder, and authorities describe them as armed and dangerous.

Authorities are looking for two suspects, Caleb R. Sloan, 29, and Aksel J. Strom, 26. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page Tuesday morning they believe the victim knew his attackers.

The search started after someone reported a gunshot near the corner of Lincoln Road and Big Rock Lane in Poulsbo. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies found a man unresponsive. Despite deputies performing first aid on the man, he died at the scene.

Sloan is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Strom is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are telling anyone who sees the suspects not to approach them and to call 911 instead. Tips may also be emailed to kcsotips@kitsap.gov.

