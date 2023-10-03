Close
LOCAL NEWS

Widespread vandalism in Seward Park leaves neighbors on edge

Oct 3, 2023, 11:55 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGET CHAVEZ, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Widespread vandalism in the Seward Park neighborhood has left neighbors on edge after over a dozen cars had their tires slashed Sunday night and early Monday morning. Surveillance video caught a person stabbing tires with some sort of object.

“He’s hitting every single car as he walks down. He didn’t miss anything, he’s crossing the street, he’s hitting every single car,” Bekki Kimborough, who lives in the area, said.

Emily Alhadeff said her husband alerted her that her car was also hit Sunday night.

“Around 9:20, 9:30 p.m., my husband came outside and he heard a hissing sound, and he looked down and was like, ‘Where is that noise coming from?’ And he noticed it was coming from one of my tires,” Alhadeff said. “The main question was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to get my kids to school tomorrow.’ Fortunately, we do have another car, so we just switched out the car seats but I was like, ‘Who else did this happen to? Was it targeted? Was this about me and how much is this going to cost?’”

The neighbors have mobilized and are trying to get the word out so the suspect will be caught. Seattle Police confirmed that seven vehicles were damaged but neighbors said that number is far too low.

“I think there’s more like at least 50 cars by all the communication we’ve been looking at through Nextdoor, group chats,” Kimborough said.

