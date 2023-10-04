Audio: KIRO’s Heather Bosch interviews political analyst Ron Dotzauer on McCarthy ouster

“The office of speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant,” said Republican Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, who was presiding over the chamber.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his leadership position in a historic vote on Tuesday.

The final vote was 216-210.

Minutes after the vote, KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch spoke with political analyst Ron Dotzauer.

Dotzauer is the Founder & CEO of Strategies 360, a public policy and marketing firm.

“For the first time in our history, a Speaker of the House has been ousted,” Dotzauer told KIRO Newsradio. “We now have a rudderless congress. It’s an embarrassment for everyone. No one wins in this scenario.”

