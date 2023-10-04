Close
LOCAL NEWS

Audio: KIRO’s Heather Bosch interviews political analyst Ron Dotzauer on McCarthy ouster

Oct 4, 2023, 8:30 AM | Updated: 8:50 am

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. ...

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. McCarthy says he's directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

“The office of speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant,” said Republican Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, who was presiding over the chamber.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his leadership position in a historic vote on Tuesday.

Full story: Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House

The final vote was 216-210.

Minutes after the vote, KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch spoke with political analyst Ron Dotzauer.

Dotzauer is the Founder & CEO of Strategies 360, a public policy and marketing firm.

“For the first time in our history, a Speaker of the House has been ousted,” Dotzauer told KIRO Newsradio. “We now have a rudderless congress. It’s an embarrassment for everyone. No one wins in this scenario.”

Listen to the interview above.

