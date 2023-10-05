Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

W. Seattle Low Bridge to close for a week due to mechanical repairs

Oct 5, 2023, 5:02 AM | Updated: 8:58 am

spokane street bridge...

(Photo from Seattle Department of Transportation)

(Photo from Seattle Department of Transportation)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

West Seattle is about to lose one of its two bridges to downtown. The Lower Spokane Street Bridge will close for about a week, starting this weekend.

A swing bridge isn’t any good if it can’t swing, and the Lower Spokane Street Bridge swings about 1,500 times a year, or about four times a day, to let boats travel along the Duwamish River to Elliott Bay.

More on the Spokane Street Bridge: Drivers rack up tickets using Lower Spokane Street Bridge

There are two giant turn cylinders inside the bridge, and the Seattle Department of Transportation found damage to one in December.  “On one of the cylinders, which basically turns the bridge and rotates it to open and close position, the seals had leaked, and that resulted in the removal of that cylinder to be overhauled,” the Seattle Department of Transportation’s Kit Loo said.

That damaged cylinder had to be removed to be repaired. It shut down the low bridge for several weeks at the start of the year. Now it’s time to put it back in.

“We’ve essentially overhauled that cylinder that was down and pulled out, and what we’re planning to do is reinstall that overhauled cylinder this upcoming week and then remove the second one to have it refurbished,” the SDOT interim director of roadway structures, Loo said.

The bridge was designed to open and close with just one functional cylinder. The cylinders had never been removed when workers started the job last time, so he said it took several weeks to make it happen.

“It was a learning process to understand how you move a 20,000-pound item down from 20 feet up in the air into a cradle and move it out that pier house with a really constrained space,” Loo said.

Loo said they learned a lot from that first removal that’s why this upcoming closure is only expected to take about a week because it will take them, “two to three days per cylinder in order to do the operations.” The time is also budgeted to test the bridge and make sure that everything is working correctly.

More from Chris Sullivan: Sea-Tac getting creative in finding room to grow for $4.5B expansion

The bridge will remain in the open position between Saturday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 14. This is expected to cause delays, especially into the Port of Seattle.

“We have been coordinating with the Port of Seattle relating to truck movement into Terminal 5, so they’re aware of some slight changes in terms of how their trucks are going into that terminal,” Loo said. “There’ll be utilized in the high bridge.”

The high bridge is your primary alternate as well. You should expect heavy eastbound congestion near I-5 during the commute next week.

This is expected to have a bigger impact on bike commuters and pedestrians. They will have no access to the bridge either.

SDOT is providing two free transit passes a day who need help completing their trips.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Sea-Tac expansion...

Chris Sullivan

Sea-Tac getting creative in finding room to grow for $4.5B expansion

The Seattle International Airport is bursting at the seams. Any recent visit will tell you that. What is the plan to handle the growth, which is expected to continue?

2 days ago

s-e-a plane...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Hey Sea-Tac Airport, where’s my plane?

Two million passengers had to take buses to or from their planes at S-E-A in 2019, maybe 2-4% of total passengers.

7 days ago

fife orange striping...

Chris Sullivan

Fife’s orange striping test is coming to end, did it work?

Drivers should be used to the orange stripes on Interstate 5 near 70th Street in Fife, but they will be going away soon.

9 days ago

left lane camping...

Chris Sullivan

Left lane camping rule doesn’t apply to express toll lanes

It's been eight years since the 405 Express Toll Lanes opened, and there continues to be confusion over whether the left lane camping rule applies.

14 days ago

Gorst road rage...

Chris Sullivan

Felony traffic crimes continue to skyrocket in King County

Washington state is coming off back-to-back record years for fatal crashes, and the aggressive and risky behavior behind the wheel isn't letting up.

16 days ago

I-5 construction...

Chris Sullivan

Construction has returned to I-5 through JBLM

Just when you thought it was safe to get on Interstate 5 south of Tacoma, the construction workers, heavy machinery and lane closures are back.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

W. Seattle Low Bridge to close for a week due to mechanical repairs