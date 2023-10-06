Close
LOCAL NEWS

Alleged shooter outside Bellevue restaurant arrested

Oct 6, 2023, 12:13 PM | Updated: 2:09 pm

Bellevue restaurant shooter...

Surveillance video of Sept. 24 shooting incident in Bellevue. (Photo: Kemper Security via Bellevue Beat Blog)

(Photo: Kemper Security via Bellevue Beat Blog)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An arrest was made Thursday after a shooting outside a Bellevue restaurant. Police used security cameras to track down the suspect.

The Bellevue Police Department SWAT team conducted an operation in Des Moines on Thursday and took a 43-year-old Des Moines woman into custody without incident, according to the Bellevue Beat Blog.

“Bellevue is not the place to come to engage in this type of behavior,” Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley said, according to the blog. “The Bellevue Police Department will immediately hold accountable those that choose to engage in violent acts of this type in our city.”

Crime news: Two men stabbed in downtown Seattle, one in critical condition

During the early morning hours of Sept. 24, multiple Bellevue Police Officers responded to a disturbance in the city’s downtown. Two groups involved in a physical altercation earlier in the night were engaged in another confrontation on the sidewalk in front of Earls restaurant.

During the second incident, a woman involved in the fight allegedly drew a semi-automatic pistol from her purse. The woman fired two rounds, one in an upward direction that struck an overhead glass awning and a second round that was fired downward through a grate. The bullets didn’t hit anyone, but one damaged a glass awning.

Both groups then fled in different directions.

Kemper Security was able to provide police with surveillance video of the incident. the Bellevue Beat Blog noted.

Shirley said the suspect fired outside a high-rise where people live and work “without regard to the safety of others.”

At the time of her arrest, the suspect was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.  The woman was booked into the King County Jail for malicious mischief in the first degree. Police said additional misdemeanors for unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment would be filed as well.

